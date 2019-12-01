Stars: 4/5
I think we can all agree that it will be virtually impossible to create a sequel that parallels the magical winter wonderland phenomenon that was Disney’s “Frozen,” but the second installment to the franchise didn’t completely suck.
The movie begins with a flashback of Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna’s (Kristen Bell) childhood. Their father, King Agnarr (Alfred Molina), tells them the story of their grandfather Runeard (Jeremy Sisto) building a dam in the Enchanted Forest of the Northuldra as a sign of peace. During a celebration of the peace treaty in the forest, a fight emerged and Runeard was killed.
The fight enraged the elemental spirits of air, earth, fire and water, who all disappeared at the same time a wall of mist entrapped everyone in the forest. Agnarr survived due to the help of an unknown person. That same night, Queen Iduna (Evan Rachel Wood) tells them of Ahtohallan, the mythical river believed to hold all truth of the past.
In the present day, Arendelle celebrates Fall with Elsa as its regent for three years. Elsa begins hearing a mysterious voice calling out to her. After breaking into song “Into the Unknown,” Elsa awakens the elemental spirits who force everyone out of Arendelle. Grand Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds) reveals Elsa must set things right by discovering the truth about the past or all will be lost.
The storyline was interesting enough because of all the mysteries that were set to be resolved. The film gave answers to the truth of the past as well as the origin of Elsa’s power. However, Elsa’s quest came out of left field. I didn’t really think she was unhappy living in Arendelle and longed for more until half of the film.
Anna, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) are pure of soul, thus, they provide much of the comic relief in the film. I didn’t find Kristoff's struggle to propose to Anna that funny, but it was necessary so she’d leave him behind in the forest. I didn’t think Olaf could make me cry again after “some people are worth melting for” but that “I love you” to Anna hit differently.
The music was very Disney-esque. Menzel, Bell, Groff and Gad have some serious pipes in them, making that aspect of any film starring them very hard to botch. However, none of the songs were nearly as much of a bop as “Let It Go.” The only song that came relatively close was “Into the Unknown.”
Shortly after the film was released, news outlets across the board reported that Disney signed a contract with the Sámi people of Scandinavia to not misrepresent indigenous people. The Northuldra are based on them. People praised Disney for the efforts and setting this precedent. Disney’s efforts are noteworthy because cultural misrepresentation can carry negative repercussions.
It’s a cute film, it’s progressive but still very Disney, and ultimately it’s a family film mainly geared towards children. It has good animation and it’s uplifting. Elsa in her white dress riding Nokk, the water spirit guarding the sea to Ahtohallan, in horse form is a cosplayer’s dream. But if you’re a Tarantino or Kubrick fan, maybe skip this one.