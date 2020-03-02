Stars: 2/5
“I Am Not Okay with This” is pretty much what everyone expected it was.
When the trailer for the latest Netflix teen drama series dropped it had people talking a lot on Twitter. People recognized its seemingly unoriginal plot and saw it as a "Carrie" rip-off.
They also complained about the cast being not very diverse. Since then people have continued to share their opinions on Twitter and the topic has even spread to Tik Tok, with people making fun of the trailer by recreating it and showcasing how easy it was for them to make another typical Netflix teen show within a couple of seconds.
I went into watching this show as open-minded as possible, but the people have spoken, and the people weren’t wrong.
Sydney Novak (Sophia Lillis) is an angsty teen girl that’s feels different than everyone else in her town, except for the boy that lives close to her, Stanley (Wyatt Oleff), who she likes because he’s different too. She has a best friend named Dina (Sofia Bryant), who starts dating the popular rude jock at school named Brad (Richard Ellis), which bothers her because her feelings for Dina are complex.
Dealing with the stress of being a teenager, the recent suicide of her father and bad relationship with her mother, Sydney struggles to have fun in high school. Any chances of her being normal comes to a halt as she discovers through one of her emotional episodes that she has powers that she can’t control.
Everything about this show is typical and unsurprising. We’ve seen this storyline done so many times that I simply can’t find a reason as to why someone felt the need to do it again without making any significant additions.
A girl who feels different and actually turns out to be different but that’s ok because everyone’s different and it’s a cool thing. True, but we’ve learned this lesson many times over the years, and not be ironic, but I fail to see what makes this story special.
Sydney is able to do things like make people bleed and flip over street signs, and she begins to worry that her powers may become too much for her to handle. Throughout the show, a scene is foreshadowed where Sydney is covered in blood and running away from something, hinting that her powers did become too much and things escalated.
Can’t say I expected to be surprised, and when I got to the end, I wasn’t. There is a graphic scene at the end, but it still didn’t shock me concerning the storyline since it was pretty predictable with the homage to ‘Carrie’ that something like that would happen.
What was meant to be a coming of age series turned out to be a just another teen Netflix show that lacked originality and excitement.
The actors did well with what they were given, I especially enjoyed Oleff’s performance, but the script was sometimes too cringe to stand. Netflix has great coming of age teen shows like “Sex Education,” “The End of the F***ing World,” “Stranger Things” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” so there’s no excuse for them to produce shows of lesser quality.
I’m sure this show will have a second season, I just hope it’s more creative and exciting than the first.