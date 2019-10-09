Stars 3.5/5
Halloween is creeping up on us, and it's time to get into that spooky mood. Kim Petras' Halloween themed album 'TURN OFF THE LIGHT' gives us great songs to dance to all night long on Halloween.
The album has its strong suits of transforming happy pop music into a dark, haunted club sound that's fun to dance to. There are a couple of songs that will be great for a Halloween party. But, let's start with the best songs in the album.
The album starts off strong with "Purgatory." You immediately know this is an Halloween album. The club instrumental puts a spell on you, and it's moving every part of your body. The song also has a clean transition to "There Will Be Blood." The two songs together will keep you dancing for five minutes and 26 seconds.
"<demons>" is one of those songs that makes you feel like you're on the runway. In this case, a haunted runway wearing a lavish witch outfit. The club songs on this album like "Knives," "TRANSylvania," "i don't wanna die. . ." and "Boo! B*tch!" couldn't stop me from dancing, and they transition so nicely to the next song.
I have to admit, some of the songs were a hit or miss for me. Pop music is changing, and artists like Kim Petras are changing bubblegum pop into PC music that sounds like it could be from the future. Some of the songs on the album are like this, but I didn't like all of them.
I do acknowledge that she's doing her own sound, and "Close Your Eyes" is a great example of this. It's also one of my favorite songs from the album. The song haunts me in a good way with its lyrics to sing-a-long to, and the sound will keep your feet moving.
Another fantastic song on the album is "Death By Sex." Petras plays with trap beats, yet she stays true to her sound. These two songs show how Petras knows how to make songs that are fun to listen to.
Overall, this is a decent album with great songs to dance to, but it's not for everyone which can be good. The pop sound is transforming, and PC music is one of those growing sub genres. Petras does great with the futuristic sound and mixes it well with being spooky and holding you spellbound.
It's hard to find songs that are specifically for Halloween, but Petras gives listeners 17 songs to celebrate their favorite holiday. Let's support more artists to give us Halloween tunes to enjoy this great month of October.