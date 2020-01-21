Stars: 2.5/5
“Like a Boss” featuring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Bryne, had a storyline that was a tad bit bland. The two best friends played by Haddish and Bryne, build a business from the ground up but are having financial troubles keeping their business from sinking into debt.
Luckily, a wealthy investor approaches with an attempt to help. However, like every overused plot, they fall into a scam that tests their life-long friendship. As you can guess, they ended up with control of their business and their friendship closer than ever.
The stale structure of the story was carried by the work of Haddish. Her classic role of the confident chick that speaks her mind made the film bearable. In all honesty, the film would have nothing to stand on without her.
In addition to Haddish, the rest of the cast including Billy Porter, the overdramatic co-worker, and Jennifer Coolidge, the weird clueless co-worker, was able to make moments in the movie more entertaining to watch. The comedy film did make me giggle, but it wasn’t enough.
The film was directed by Miguel Arteta and produced by Peter Principato, Marc Evans, Itay Reiss and Joel Zadak. With this many minds going into the production of this movie I would expect more creativity and originality. Also, maybe if there would have been more females working on the creation of the film it would have pleased the crowd that it was targeted at (females) much better.
On a positive note, the soundtrack to the movie was perfect for the film. With lots of upbeat female empowerment songs, it kept the movie light and cheerful. Some of these great songs were ‘Worship’ by Lizzo; ‘Oh Snap’ by Raphael Lake, Aaron Levy and Ambrose Arnold and ‘Love Em Leave Em’ by Amindi and Kari Faux.
The comedy “Like a Boss” is one of those classic ‘it’s supposed to be funny’ movies that ended up just a little below average. Don’t get me wrong, I did not mind watching it. The film is great for a girls’ night with wine and OnDemand, but I would not go and see this movie in theaters.