Stars: 5/5
Lil Dicky is showing a side of him you’ve never seen before in his new sitcom “Dave.”
The show is based on the life of Lil Dicky, Dave Burd, and was co-created by himself and Jeff Schaffer. They also executive produced to show along with some well-known creators like Kevin Hart and Scooter Braun.
The two-episode series premiere aired on Wednesday and already has a lot of people talking. The episodes are about 30 minutes long and air on FX on Wednesday’s and are available to stream on Hulu on Thursday’s.
I’ve been a fan of Lil Dicky for awhile now, so I was really excited when he announced he was making a show. I think he’s really funny and has a refreshing and unique talent that he brings to everything he does.
From his album, to his singles like “Freaky Friday” and “Earth,” to his freestyles, it’s hard not to admit that Lil Dicky is special. He brings his best to everything, so I expected nothing less from this show, with him showing the world who Dave really is.
The first episode, The Gander, introduces Dave as a rapper who is still trying to make his way in the music industry. He wants to be considered a serious artist and take his career to the next level. Through a wacky turn of events he ends up using his bar mitzvah money to try to get rapper YG to do verse on one of his songs.
He goes through the show getting advice from his wacky friends Elz, Mike, Emma, GaTa and his girlfriend Ally, who is a kindergarten teacher. The interactions he has with them are genuinely hilarious and completely make the show.
After finally getting in the studio with YG, yes YG was actually in the episode, he doesn’t even get the verse, but he does go viral after YG puts him freestyling on his Instagram.
Dave is convinced he’s revolutionary and his satirical rap style will change the game, and no one is going to stop him from securing his place as one of the best in the industry. The first episode was a great way of introducing Dave and his story and made me excited to keep watching. Luckily, there was a second episode to watch right after the first one.
In the second episode, Dave’s First, we learn that one of the kids from Ally’s school named John passed away. It turns out he was a big fan of Lil Dicky and his parents ask Dave if he can perform at his memorial.
With that being weird enough in itself, Dave has never performed live before and didn’t imagine his first time being at a memorial for a child he never met. He wants to distinguish himself as a real rapper and stop being compared to people like Macklemore and start being considered a great with people like Kanye, which is kind of hard to do while rapping awkwardly about a deceased child.
Dave struggles to write something kid friendly for the memorial, and when the time comes to perform, he’s a nervous wreck. With his luck, he doesn’t have to, because none other than Macklemore himself shows up and does it for him.
This episode was funny from start to finish and definitely showed a different side to Dave than I think most people see.
Overall, I love this series already and I can’t wait to see what else is going to happen this season. I expect a lot of more guest appearances and crazy scenarios from Dave and the gang. I think if you like Lil Dicky you’ll love this show, and if you’re not a fan you’ll become one.
Lil Dicky is making big waves in the industry and this is just another successful part of his career as he continues to take over the world and change it for the better.