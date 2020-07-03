Stars: 5/5
"Hamilton" the movie is now available to everyone and "the world will never be the same."
The musical was a hit on Broadway when it debuted in 2015 and won 11 Tony awards. The story of founding father Alexander Hamilton is told through catchy heartfelt songs on a set filled with dazzling actors in incredible costumes.
Actor, activist and creator of “Hamilton” Lin-Manuel Miranda continues to amaze and astonish us all.
Miranda is best known for creating “Hamilton,” being a songwriter and vocalist for “Moana” and starring in “Marry Poppins Returns.”
Before “Hamilton,” Miranda was the musical creator and star of the musical “In The Heights.” He released the “Hamilton” movie a year early, since the movie for “In The Heights” has been pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
I have been a huge fan of this musical for years, and I have listened to the soundtrack for days on end. I never got to see the show live, and as a fan of Miranda, this musical and musical theater in general, this movie was more than worth the wait.
I knew every lyric and sung each song probably loud enough for the neighbors to hear. I knew it was going to make me cry, as the soundtrack already does, but I cried three times during my first watch of the show. Partly because I finally got to see the show, and also because the musical is just that good.
Being able to say you saw the original cast on Broadway is a huge flex; Miranda wanted all fans of the show to be able to say they did too. Of course the lucky fans who did get to see the original cast live had every right to be excited. The cast was absolutely extraordinary.
Miranda, of course, played Hamilton; Leslie Odom Jr. was powerful in his role as Aaron Burr, and Phillipa Soo was moving in her role as Hamilton’s wife Eliza. Renée Elise Goldsberry made the role of Angelica Schuyler iconic; Christopher Jackson used his amazing voice to bring George Washington to life, and Jonathan Groff made King George III a fan favorite by adding sass and humor to the role and demanding the attention of everyone whenever he's on stage.
Many of the actors played multiple roles. The very talented Daveed Diggs played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. Okieriete Onaodowan played Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. Jasmine Cephas Jones played Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, and “In The Heights” star Anthony Ramos played as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. These are some of the most memorable characters in the show, and the actors did a great job at adding defining characteristics to both of the characters they played.
The musical was more magical than I could have dreamed of, and even fans who did see the show live say the movie is a brand-new experience with close-ups and multiple angles.
Hamilton wished for a revolution, and right now we’re in the middle of our own. How Miranda tells this story is incredible, and together our generation is currently writing our own story.
While we reflect on our so-called independence, we should also reflect on some of the wise words Manuel wrote in his lyrics: rise up and do not throw away our shot to change the world for the better because “this is not a moment, it’s the moment.”
“Hamilton” is truly a timeless story, now captured forever with a brilliant cast. Even if you’re not a musical person, I suggest you still watch this movie and hear this story; you won’t regret it.