Stars: 2/5
Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd and a whole lot of ridiculousness in, well, not a comedy. What?
Miles (Paul Rudd) is the quintessential burned out adult. His marriage to successful interior architect Kate (Aisling Bea) has become cold and depressed. To Kate’s chagrin, Miles regularly misses his appointments at a fertility clinic so they can finally start a family. At work, Miles is an unmotivated underachiever.
Miles’ coworker Dan (Desmin Borges) tells Miles about the Top Happy Spa that helped him improve his life. Despite not knowing what it entails, Miles goes to the spa where he runs into Tom Brady. Miles goes through with the unexplained procedure only to wake up inside a plastic bag in a shallow grave.
Upon returning home, Miles discovers he has been cloned. The clone, New Miles, is a happier, more productive version of himself. Miles and New Miles return to the spa where it’s revealed the original Miles was supposed to die and since there’s no precedent, they men must figure out what to do on their own, but they get a 10% discount for the inconvenience.
The show is a whacky melodrama whose only comedic aspect is the absurdity of the situations Miles, New Miles and their entourage get themselves in. It’s definitely a deviation for Rudd who is in a more serious role while also playing two different characters. I was expecting to laugh a lot because it’s Paul Rudd, so I was a little put off when I didn’t laugh at all.
The show brings into question the ethics of cloning. When New Miles becomes an undesired byproduct of a questionable procedure as Miles survives, New Miles is unable to take over Miles’ life. Despite being implanted with original Miles’ memories, New Miles has to forego the life he believes is his own to create one that is actually his own.
The addition of New Miles to Miles’ life actually makes Miles appreciate his life. While he initially tries to use New Miles to do the things he doesn’t want to do, Miles ends up becoming more involved in his job and fighting for his wife, who has sex with New Miles but ultimately says she did not enjoy it.
I honestly don’t know what I watched. The best thing to come out of this show is the Paul Rudd meme from the First We Feast’s Hot Ones interview about the show. The show isn’t bad, I’m just giving two stars because Paul Rudd in comedies is my favorite Paul Rudd and this isn’t a comedy. Not a funny one, anyway.