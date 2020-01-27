Stars: 4.5/5
The sudden death of Mac Miller sent shock-waves throughout the music community. He was a beloved rapper with amazing talent. Over a year has passed, and fans received a final album from Miller.
While listening, listeners can tell this album was made with care and love from producer Jon Brion. Brion created an album that will give fans some closure and new music from Miller. Miller's family was also involved in the process. This wasn't a rushed album, and it was for sure created to honor Miller.
I remember Mac Miller from my middle school days by listening to "Donald Trump" on repeat. From then to now, fans can see how much Miller grew musically. His heart was always in the music, and it's tremendously transparent. "Circles" to me is Miller coming to terms with his inner demons.
Miller's self-realization must've been a difficult one to process, but at the end of the day, he wanted to be better. I didn't take this as a sobering album, but one that is filled with hope that it's going to get better. Miller is being vulnerable and putting everything out on the table to heal.
I wouldn't call this a rap album. Majority of the songs are Miller singing, but his voice does give off of calming vibe. I think that encapsulates his personality. It's like a big hug when you're having a bad day, and you have hope that things will eventually get better.
The album is a mix of chill beats, indie and lo-fi. Throughout the 48 minutes, listeners will gain a sense of optimism from Miller. Miller shows he wants to move forward, but it takes time to get to that point. He knows he struggled, but he wasn't going to give up.
"Circles" complements "Swimming," Miller's last album before his death, and basically concludes his music career. Miller was a gentle and kind soul whose legacy deserves to be passed down. His musical growth was fun to watch and listen to. Also, it's a reminder of how mental health can affect someone, and there's not an easy path to recovery.