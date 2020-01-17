Stars: 4.5/5
Netflix users everywhere, rejoice! Martin Scorsese, the master of cinema, with such classics to his name as “Goodfellas,” “The Departed,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” has crafted a new, three and a half hour long crime epic with Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.
That should be enough for you to drop this review and start streaming immediately, but this film is so much more than its director and cast.
It is meditative, yet breathtaking. Somber, yet hopeful. It is a commentary on legacy and impact, and works as Scorsese reflecting on his own career. It all adds up to be one of the greatest films in an infamously great filmography, and is one of the finest crime dramas ever conceived.
Based off of the true story, as written in the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” (which the film nods to quite frequently), “The Irishman” tells the story of the life of Frank Sheehan (DeNiro), a young truck driver who, through a series of events both fortunate and not, becomes involved with Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and the Bufalino crime family, and eventually finds himself alongside the powerful Teamster and cultural icon Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).
“The Irishman” utilizes the same de-aging technology that Marvel made waves with in films such as “Ant Man,” to stay with the same actors and same characters for the entirety of the film. We see Robert DeNiro as a young and aggressive Frank, and stay with him as he molds into the older and more reflective Frank. This, combined with the stunning length of the film, gives the story an epic sense of scope, as if we are watching this man’s life unfold in front of us.
The only drawback of said de-aging is that, when asked to perform tasks as a younger man, it is crystal clear that DeNior, Pacino, and Pesci aren’t as young as they used to be. It enhances the dialogue and facial acting, but the physical acting does suffer in some instances.
Despite this, as is expected with a cast as legendary as this, performances are fantastic across the board. DeNiro is terrific as Sheeran as mentioned earlier. Pacino is a delight as Jimmy Hoffa, displaying the paranoia, confident swagger, and borderline childish impatience that perfectly described the real figure.
The real surprise here, however, is just how blisteringly good Joe Pesci, who came out of retirement for this film, is. Normally known for his quick talking, violent outbursts, and temper than can turn on the head of a pin, Pesci turns in an uncharacteristically quiet, contemplative, and heart wrenching performance as Russell Bufalino, a character who is always calm and in control, and cares deeply about those around him, desperately wanting to be loved as much as he loves. His relationship with Peggy, one of Frank Sheeran’s daughters, is so subtle yet absolutely devastating.
Martin Scorsese displays just how good he is at making movies with “The Irishman.” Every frame, camera movement, edit, stylistic choice, music selection: all of it. Every shot drips with character, style, purpose, and choice. Rodrigo Prieto’s cinematography is meticulously crafted to draw every single detail put into the world of the film out into the eyes of the viewer, and man oh man is this film detailed.
The length of this film is daunting, but never once did it feel as long as it is. The passage of time is never told via text, but instead through historical events such as the assassination of JFK (similar to “Forrest Gump” in this aspect. The result is a film that feels simultaneously breathtaking, yet contemplative.
The merits of this film have no end. It is a true artist working at the height of his creative power, an exploration of legacy and influence, a beautiful creation of cinema, and so much more. “The Irishman” is nothing short of a masterpiece.