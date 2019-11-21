Stars: 3.5/5
We are living in the era of the Marvel cinematic universe. Every month it seems like Marvel is pumping out new movies. We are reminded of well-known heroes like Thor and Iron Man, but is it time for a new hero?
"Raising Dion" starts with a 8-year-old boy named Dion (Ja'Siah Young). In the first episode, he discovers that he could move items with his mind, which freaks out his mother, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright). The show revolves around Dion discovering his powers and knowing how to control it.
Also, Dion and Nicole are learning more about the passing of Mark (Michael B. Jordan), the Dion's father and Nicole's husband. Everything eventually connects through the season, for it seems they only added certain aspects for dramatic effect.
Along the way, Dion and Nicole face different trials as they try to fit in, dealing racism and bullying, and as Nicole faces being a single mother. The show makes it relevant to audiences who are also experiencing these issues.
It is interesting to see a superhero being displayed as a child going through obstacles that other children may be going through. My favorite character of the show Esperanza (Sammi Haney) is another example of the s[ectacular representation. She has a rare condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, which is known as brittle bone disease.
She is a very supportive friend of Dion, and her personality and confidence shines throughout the show.
I found "Raising Dion" as a good show, but the episodes do feel like they drag on forever for there only being nine episodes. The CGI does look cheesy, too. But, the storyline is interesting enough to overcome those downfalls.
It is time to watch new stories about new superheroes. It's also important to see a superhero that we can relate to, besides the supernatural part. It makes the perspective on superheroes seem more human. I do realize Iron Man is only a superhero because of his suit, but I don't think majority of us can relate to a mega rich man.
We can see through the innocence of a child that Dion just wants to help people. He only see that his powers should be used for good. This may be a naive point of view on what the world is really like, but we do need something to give us hope that there is some good in the world. Overall, this is an exciting start for the series, and it will be interesting to see what's next.