Since my Barney days, Selena Gomez has been a very set person in my life. Watching her on Disney and listening to her release childhood proclaimed bops such as “I Love You Like A Love Song” were the highlights of my youth. However, as we both grew, her music began to produce a less enthusiastic response. “Rare,” despite my doubt, absolutely blew me away.
Gomez released her third solo studio album January 10th, four years after her last album, “Revival,” and she did not leave me or other fans disappointed. Offering a mixture of reggae, techno, funk and pop, Gomez offers a raw look into her personal emotions.
The debut single, “Lose You To Love Me,” dropped October 23rd, 2019 and was Gomez’s first Billboard No. 1. While the single was instantly praised as a slow ballad of her past relationship with Justin Bieber, the song does not properly fit the tone of the album.
“Rare” encourages self love and acceptance. Tracks such as “A Sweater Place” featuring Kid Cudi beautifully captures the promise of a better tomorrow with poetic lyrics. “Vulnerable” offers insight into how difficult it is for one to face their own demons in order to continue in a relationship.
Offering change is “Dance Again,” showcasing through upbeat music how liberating it is to be in control of your own choices. Playing off this narrative is the Latin infused track “Ring” where Gomez sings of mindlessly playing with lovers. The song pulls from Camillia Cabello’s “Havana” and carriers a similar beat.
On a different note, the album touches on the painful note of being used by people. “Cut You Off” offers a narrative of finally realizing how much better you are without the toxic people in your life. “People You Know” brings a painful reminder of watching people you once loved grow into strangers and the acceptance that must come with it.
Like the debut single, plenty of tracks apparently address the singers on and off again relationship with Bieber. The most definitive being “Kinda Crazy,” which talks of a lover who lies and hides but continues to play games.
The titular single offers a beautiful narrate of someone giving their all for a relationship and ultimately giving up to find something better. This proves to be the perfect name for her album, the choice to finally put herself first. To choose her own rare emotions over others.
“Let Me Get Me” and “Fun” are both power house anthems set to fuel girls night outs for months to come. The fun, upbeat music pours out messages of needing no one but not being opposed to a little short term distraction.
Gomez’s second collaboration “Crowded Room” featuring 6LACK offers a different set of pace from the rest of the album. The R&B infused single details a couple focused so deeply into each other agreeing to talk in the morning.
Overall, “Rare” has been dubbed the best album in Gomez’s career and without a doubt it is. All 13 tracks are produced to the highest of quality. Listening to the album is like listening to her personal thoughts: deep, emotional, raw. However, the music is articulated to create a positive and liberated feeling within the listeners.
As someone who grew up with Gomez as an idol, this album not only solidifies the reasons why I used to love her. The lyrics and messages resonate with me and for an artist to handle such heavy topics without making me sob is true talent.
While it took years for Gomez to produce her third album, it can be agreed that it is well worth the wait.