Stars: 5/5
"Somebody Feed Phil" is an informing yet entertaining way to teach watchers about food cultures around the world.
Phil, the host of the show is fun and quirky. His sense of free spirit allows him to keep viewers intrigued while educating us on the culture and lifestyle of the specific city he is in.
The show explains the history behind the local’s traditions as well as giving a tour of the city. Phil tours the city with famous chefs and locals to get an authentic view of the destination.
It is an ideal way to learn about a place by not only learning about their lives but also experiencing their ways of life through food.
The show highlights the importance of food culture and why it is some important within each city. Phil, throughout the show, has commentary on each experience and is great at explaining how he felt in each moment.
The show is easy and fun to watch whenever you need a light show to keep you entertained. You can even scroll through the episodes to see what city you want to learn more about.
The food in each episode is also phenomenal to see and could even inspire your next dinner or even your next vacation.
"Somebody Feed Phil" has three seasons on Netflix to keep your wondering mind full of fun information about different destinations around the world.