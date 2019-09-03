Stars: 2/5
Netflix has recently added BBC’s ‘The A List’ to their TV show collection, and if you’re looking for a quick binge that will leave you confused and questioning how you’re spending your time, then you’re in luck.
What starts a cliché teen drama quickly turns into a sci/fi murder mystery. With so many twists and turns the show leaves you guessing to the very end, if you decide to stay that long.
The BBC show follows a group of teenagers vacationing on a summer camp called Peregrine Island. The group contains the typical cliché teen drama personalities with the mean girl, nerd, outcast, jock, cute mysterious guy and the excited camp counselors. After it seems that everyone arrives, another girl appears on the island and everything changes.
The other girl is Amber (Ellie Duckles), a girl who seems to already hate Mia (Lisa Ambalavanar), the main mean girl on the island. Both of the girls try to become queen bee and get Dev, the cute mysterious boy (Jacob Dudman).
Mia quickly learns that Amber isn’t a typical teenager and has the ability to control people’s minds and easily manipulate them into doing things they would never do. Of course, with everyone under Amber’s spell, no one believes Mia and she quickly becomes the enemy on the island.
For a very long time the audience has no idea what is up with Amber other than she hates Mia just for the heck of it. It’s hard to stay truly invested because you’re unaware of where the anger came from. Without having background information, you have no idea really where the story is going.
After learning Amber has a deeper connection to the island and could actually be dangerous, Mia becomes unlikely friends with the nerd, Harry (Benjamin Nugent), and the outcast, Alex (Rosie Dwyer). These are the only people who believe Amber is evil and will help Mia try to take her down.
After what they think is a ghost tries to warn them about Amber, Mia and her new friends finally began to unravel just who Amber really is.
At this point I’m only sticking around to figure this whole thing out. The show is such an odd mix of sci/fi and drama that really anything could happen. Shows like this often use this as an excuse to actually make anything happen, even if it’s totally crazy.
It’s not that I’m not on board for crazy, but as the drama builds up in the show you're often left with basic questions that you just can’t overlook. The relationships on the show are probably the best thing about it, with the audience actually getting to root for something and feel like there was a purpose for it to happen.
The central focus of the show seems to explore how you treat people when you meet them and how it would be if you were treated the way you treated them. Being the mean girl can come at a cost and come back to haunt you.
The show itself is quite literally left on a cliffhanger and will most likely have a season 2. If you like shows that keep you guessing up to the very end and are a little cheesy than this might be for you, just expect the unexpected.