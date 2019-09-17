Stars: 5/5
Showgirls, wrestling, drag shows and self-discovery are a few of the many events that shaped this funny and heartwarming season of "GLOW."
The show was inspired by an actual group of women wrestlers from the '80s called G.L.O.W. The women wore campy costumes, rapped and based their wrestling personas on infamous stereotypes at the time. The show was a hit throughout America, but it was cancelled in 1990.
The legacy still lives on in this Netflix original with three seasons under its championship tiara. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling move to Las Vegas to perform at the Fan Tan Hotel & Casino after finding out that their show will not air on television anymore.
The first episode starts with Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) in costume as Liberty Belle and Zoya the Destroya. They're being interviewed by a local Las Vegas news station as they watch the Challenger launch. Tragically, the Challenger exploded.
What a way to the start the season.
The show highlights on topics that can still be relevant today. Debbie is struggling with being a working mom because she is far from her son who is in Los Angeles. She also struggles with being a producer, which is usually a male position, and she feels like no one is taking her seriously.
Cherry (Sydelle Noel) is thinking about being a mother, but she sees how having a child can change her career and body. She was very happy with the idea until she had a conversation with Denise (Breeda Wool) who is trying to be recasted as a showgirl because she suffered a placental abruption during her pregnancy.
Another topic that was addressed is racial stereotypes. Jenny's (Ellen Wong) wrestling persona is Fortune Cookie, and it's basically a blatant racist depiction of Asian people.
Jenny has her breaking point when the women switched their personas for the night, and Melanie (Jackie Tohn) took Jenny's persona, and it offended her.
On a camping trip, Jenny tells the group that her and her family escaped the Cambodian Genocide. She felt like she was mocking her family by taking on the persona of Fortune Cookie.
Homophobia is another issue that's addressed when the women were at a drag show, but it was set on fire by vandals who painted homophobic slurs on the walls of the club.
This show is diverse with women from different races, body types, income, ages and life experiences. It makes the audience easily relate with the women with their sincere acting and the wonderful writing.
I can't forget about the '80s aesthetic of the costumes and music that makes the show feel even more authentic.
In addition, the writing is amazing because the new minor characters were not left out. The audience will learn more about them throughout the season, and they will love them.
The last point I would like to mention is the character development of Sheila (Gayle Rankin). In season one and two, she is introverted and stuck to her wolf costume. In season three, she sheds off the lone wolf persona when she discovers that acting is what she wants to do with her life.
The season ends with the women going back home for Christmas. It was a wholesome ending with some goodbyes. Overall, this was another spectacular season of 'GLOW.' The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are sure to hold a special place in your heart.