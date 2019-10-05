Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.