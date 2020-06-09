Stars: 5/5
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” is exactly what Netflix needed.
Fans of the series get to see and experience the fun and crazy life of Kimmy Schmidt one last time in the Netflix special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.” Tina Fey and Robert Carlock chose to end the epic journey of Kimmy Schmidt, played by Ellie Kemper, and her peculiar yet loveable group of friends in an interactive special.
For fans new to the world of Kimmy Schmidt, Kimmy was kidnapped with three other women and forced to live in an underground bunker by the reverend, played by Jon Hamm.
Kimmy then moved to New York and met Tituss, played by Titus Andromedon, Lillian, played by Carol Kane and Jacqueline, played by Jane Krakowski. Together they’ve helped Kimmy find her way in the world and recover from her past trauma.
Like most fans of the series, I was extremely sad to hear about the show ending, but I was excited when I heard we were going to get a movie to see Kimmy one last time. Finding out it was going to be an interactive special was just icing on the cake because even though the concept is exciting and new to some audience members, Netflix is no stranger to interactive content.
Back in 2018, the popular TV series “Black Mirror” came out with their interactive Netflix special “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," and it became a huge hit. The craze quickly took over social media, which led people requesting to see more interactive content from the streaming platform.
At the beginning of the special, we learn Kimmy is planning to get married to Fredrick, played by Daniel Radcliffe, a prince from England. She ends up finding a book in her backpack from the bunker that didn’t belong to her or any of the women stuck in the bunker with her.
Dangerously close to her wedding, Kimmy decides to confront the reverend in jail and learns there’s another bunker with more women. The reverend quickly escapes prison to try to beat Kimmy from finding the bunker.
The viewer must help Kimmy on her journey to find the bunker and stop the reverend once and for all.
Throughout the interactive experience, viewers help Kimmy do things, such as choose her wedding dress, choose how to stop the reverend and choose who to take along with her on her journey. Like other Netflix interactive specials, you get do-overs if your choices shorten certain adventures planned in the storyline of the film.
The interactive element of the film highlights the silliness of the show, and I found it enjoyable. Titus, Lillian and the rest of the gang are as funny as ever, and there are some hilarious character interaction throughout the film like karaoke at the bachelorette party without the bachelorette and the imaginary forest food fever dreams.
The choices made throughout the film by Kimmy shows her pure heart and how she tries to make the world a better place and always remain positive even after the horrible things she’s been through. This special is a great light and heartfelt film to watch during these troubling times everyone is going through right now.
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” is funny, enjoyable and proves Kimmy Schmidt is truly is unbreakable.