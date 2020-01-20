Stars 5/5
Remakes are one of my biggest pet peeves. It doesn’t add to the original story, and it’s always an easy way to get cash from nostalgia fiends. But creator Damon Lindelof, changed my mind on how remakes can be made and still be good.
"Watchmen" was a graphic novel created by Alan Moore that holds a heavy weight in the comic community. Fans of the graphic novel were skeptical about this show coming out, but I think Lindelof exceeded all expectations and created one of the best shows of 2019.
The first scene of the first episode basically sets the theme for the entire show. The Tulsa race riot basically starts off this show, and we get a deeper look into racism and generational trauma.
Lindelof does a great job of putting a new story into an existing world. Instead of using the same exact story, he created his own and added new characters while keeping the original ones.
I would just like to mention how much I love this cast. From Jeremy Irons to Regina King, I love every single actor in this show, and it was so much fun and captivating to watch them every Sunday night. I also want to talk more about King because her acting was so superb that I can’t think of anyone else who would’ve played her character.
Each character was special in their own way, and they contribute a lot throughout the show. Everyone mattered because the ending would’ve been nothing without them.
Every aspect of this show is too perfect that after a month of watching it, I’m still amazed about it. The cinematography, soundtrack, writing and plot was powerful, and you’ll have this urge to keep watching more.
I usually wait till the show is over, so I can binge it. But, I was in front of the TV every Sunday night wanting more. I was given enough, but at the end, I still craved more. The twists and turns keep you on your feet, and it also keeps you thinking.
I can go on and on, but this isn’t an English class. I hope from my opinion that this will make readers want to watch this show because it deserves every compliment. “Watchmen” also changes my mind on how remakes should be made, and it sets the standard.