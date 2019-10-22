Stars: 5/5
"Zombieland: Double Tap" is the sequel "Zombieland" deserved with humor, heart and just enough zombie kills to add in the guts and glory the series is known for.
This year marked the 10-year anniversary of "Zombieland," one of my favorite movies and a film that is beloved by many. The world was introduced to an unlikely friend group that became family, a sisterhood we all admired and a man on a mission to find Twinkies in a post-apocalyptic world, and life was never the same.
From the death of Bill Murray to the epic survival of the zombie attack at Pacific Playland, "Zombieland" was and still is a breath of fresh and a unique horror comedy with heart that stands out.
When I heard the original cast was coming together to make a sequel I was overjoyed. With it being the anniversary of the original film, I knew they would have something great in store for the second movie. Even just the concept of the name, "Zombieland: Double Tap," being a play on the rules set in the first film already had me sold.
In the beginning of the second film we see Columbus (played by Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (played by Woody Harrelson), Wichita (played by Emma Stone) and Little Rock (played by Abigail Breslin) embark on a journey to find their new home. Of course they want the best home imaginable, so they go to the White House.
Columbus is still narrating the story and shares that his family had begun to experience a little tension, like most families. Little Rock felt smothered by Tallahassee and wanted to hang out with people her age while Columbus and Wichita begin to have problems in their relationship.
Columbus decided to propose to Wichita, scaring her away and making her decide to leave with her sister, Little Rock. Tension rises in the group as Columbus meets a new girl named Madison (played by Zoey Deutch), and Little Rock runs away with a new boy, named Berkeley (played by Avan Jogia), to Graceland.
Once again fans get to see these unlikely friends, along with Madison, go on a journey only this time in search of Little Rock.
They learn Graceland is no more and that Little Rock and Berkeley have planned to go to a hippie safe land called Babylon. During their quest they meet even crazier characters like their doppelgängers and Tallahassee’s new love interest, Nevada (played by Rosario Dawson). They also learn that there is a new zombie more dangerous and powerful than what they’re used to and that they will have to learn how to adapt and fight them.
I’ll admit that, at first, I was worried about the new additions to the cast, but after seeing the film I believe they really added to it and made the scenes they were in more fun and memorable.
This sequel brought back nostalgia and reminded me of the classic comedies the early 2000s had to offer. The heart of the film remained, bringing it back to the overall thoughtful message of home and family once again at the end like the original.
Oddly enough, I also love small amount of promotion they did for the film. True fans of the original movie have been giving the film enough hype, with it doing great at the box office for its opening weekend. It really allowed the film to stand on its own and speak for itself, which it definitely did.
I also love how you don't have to see the first film to understand and like the second. It satisfies current fans of the story while creating new fans who are newly interested and invested in "Zombieland" and its characters.
I love this cast just as much now as I did then, and this sequel was definitely worth the wait. This film did the original justice, and I think fans of the first movie will really enjoy this sequel. Also, stick around for the end credits for a funny Bill Murray appearance to get a look into what he was up to before the first film.
The film ended on a joyful note, not shutting down the idea of another film. Who knows, in 10 years we might see a third movie: "Zombieland: Beware of Bathrooms."
Regardless of my bad jokes and hopes of a continuation of this epic saga, I will continue to enjoy this sequel now and recommend everyone to not double think and to go see this movie.