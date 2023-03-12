With so many albums to choose from, it's hard to pick the album of the year. It's even harder to pick the album of the decade.

Don't worry though, we narrowed down the list for you. Reveille staff members picked their favorite album of each decade from 1960 through 2010. From The Beatles to Harry Styles, we covered every era of music.

Today is '60s day.

Nyx Crooks

"Strange Days" by The Doors

Strange Days is the quintessential representation of '60s swagger. Every song is an experiment that works and really shows The Doors coming into its own as it tried a lot of new recording techniques.

The album was ahead of its time and was one of the first to use a synthesizer in rock music. With Morrison’s moody vocals, what’s not to love?

John Buzbee

"The White Album" by The Beatles

“The White Album” has something for everyone. While it may not be as recognizable as “Abbey Road,” it is The Beatles best album. Songs like “Helter Skelter,” “While My Guitar Gently Wheeps” and “Blackbird” are some of the best songs in the band’s catalog.

Will Nickel

Self titled by The Velvet Underground and Nico

One of the most ahead-of-its-time rock albums ever made. If you put this album on and asked someone to guess what year it came out, they would never guess 1967. If you like rock music, odds are your favorite band or song was inspired by The Velvet Underground in some or another.

“Heroin” is easily one of the best songs ever made. There are plenty of iconic albums to come out of the ‘60s, but there might not be any as groundbreaking. Even the album art is iconic.

Aris Williams

It’s a three-way tie between “Are You Experienced” by Jimi Hendrix, “Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes” by The Ronettes and “The Temptations Sing Smokey” by The Temptations.

Hendrix’s guitar playing reinvented (or maybe just invented) psychedelic rock, The Ronnettes were a breakthrough for popular R&B music and The Temptations mae some of the best blues music ever.

Alison Agena

"Abbey Road" by The Beatles

This album was the first Beatles album I listened to. I remember going to my grandparent’s house and dancing with all of my cousins to “Octopus’s Garden”.

Not only did this album make up a large portion of my childhood but when I am looking for road trip music, songs like “Come Together” and “Oh! Darling” are always great picks.

The funky rhythms and bizarre lyrics make The Beatles’ music unique. And amongst the group’s many great hits, “Abbey Road” is one of their most iconic albums and has some of its best songs.