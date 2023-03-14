With so many albums to choose from, it's hard to pick the album of the year. It's even harder to pick the album of the decade.

Don't worry though, we narrowed down the list for you. Reveille staff members picked their favorite album of each decade from 1960 through 2010. From The Beatles to Harry Styles, we covered every era of music.

Today is '80s day.

Will Nickel

"Remain in Light" by Talking Heads

I was tempted to pick Talk Talk’s “Spirit of Eden” or Pixies’ “Doolittle,” but “Remain in Light” had to be the pick here. This is easily one of the best albums ever made.

Rev Roundtable: Best albums of the '60s, featuring The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix With so many albums to choose from, it's hard to pick the album of the year. It's even harder to pick the album of the decade.

If the album opener “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)” doesn’t make you want to keep listening, maybe music isn’t for you. There is no better way to describe this album than “groovy.”

The ‘80s had a lot of iconic albums, but it’s hard to find a better album than “Remain in Light” in any decade.

Jayden Nguyen

"Songs From The Big Chair" by Tears for Fears

This album is honestly mostly a classic to me because it reminds me of my dad, who is the biggest ‘80s music fan I know. But I’m sure most people will agree that this album is a staple of the decade – is there anyone who can’t recognize “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by its opening notes?

“Shout” and “Head Over Heels/Broken” are also great, iconic hits from this album. I think the most enjoyable part of this album is the instrumentals. Every song feels cinematic to me and it scratches the brain just right. My personal favorite from this record is “The Working Hour.”

Nyx Crooks

"Kiss me, Kiss me, Kiss me" by The Cure

The Cure defined goth music in the '80s through its expertly crafted combination of post-punk and new wave. With its early innovations in goth fashion, it came to define the music and the look of a new generation.

Rev Roundtable: Best albums of the '70, from Pink Floyd to Fleetwood Mac With so many albums to choose from, it's hard to pick the album of the year. It's even harder to pick the album of the decade.

This is my favorite album because of great tracks such as “How Beautiful You Are” and “The Kiss” that showcase the talents of all the band members. Robert Smith’s voice is ethereal and unlike anyone else of the time.

There are plenty of other amazing bands helping to define the genre during this time such as Joy Division or the Smiths, but The Cure did it the best.

Alison Agena

"Make It Big" by Wham!

This pop album from the '80s was one that earned Wham! a spot in eternal fame. The hit song “Careless Whisper” is on this album with the most iconic saxophone solo of all time.

As a band kid, the number of times I heard the solo played terribly is uncountable. But, I appreciate the song more when I get to listen to the solo played correctly and beautifully.

This album also has another one of my favorite songs: “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”. This song is so cheery and happy that it is hard not to sway to the beat.

The song’s iconic appearance in the movie “Zoolander” has made it one of the most memorable songs from the '80s.