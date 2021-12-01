Gideon Fortune
The Mississippi River Levee is my favorite spot in Baton Rouge and one of my favorite spots in the world. Thanks to a massive chunk of land separating the street from the paved bike bath, people can find a peaceful environment. When the river is high, I enjoy skipping rocks on the water and when it is low, I enjoy sitting out on the grass and watching the sunset. I can look at all the cows, and even moo back if no one is around, as I bike toward L’Auberge. Including the cows and even beavers, if you're lucky, you can see the vast biodiversity South Louisiana is known for. From a chat with a stranger about fishing or watching all the passengers shuffle off of a sinking boat, you never know what could happen at a day on the levee. For the most part though, you'll see the same thing every time but it never gets old.
Connor McLaughlin
My favorite place in all of Baton Rouge is Atomic Burger on the corner of Burbank and Lee. I’m a sucker for a good burger or slider, and no one does them better than this local burger joint. Once a week, I always find myself ordering the jamburger slider trio with a side of their crunchy fries and a drink. It’s juicy, greasy heaven in a brown paper bag. If you swap a fountain drink for one of their specialty milkshakes, it’s game over for your taste buds. I love eating there. Nothing beats eating Atomic Burger while watching the sunset at the levee on River Road. Now, that is heavenly.
Madelon Davis
There are many places in Baton Rouge to love and become a regular. For me becoming a regular at New York Bagel Co. was everything. It is my go-to spot for anything. Hungover, go to New York Bagel Co. A big test, go to New York Bagel Co. They have everything from deli sandwiches to breakfast bagels that will prepare you for anything. My favorite thing on the menu is a breakfast bagel on an everything bagel with bacon. I always add their garlic and herb cream cheese, which takes this already fantastic bagel to the next level. If you haven’t tried it out, give it a try. You won’t regret it.
Ava Borskey
My favorite place in Baton Rouge — other than LSU gamedays at Tiger Stadium, the PMAC and the Box — is probably Perkins Rowe. Perkins Rowe is a one-stop for shopping, eating and just hanging out with friends. I have an affinity for walkable outdoor malls, especially ones that have bookstores and movie theatres. I could spend hours in Barnes & Noble, and there’s no better way to break up a day of shopping than popcorn and a movie. During the holidays, there’s a giant Christmas tree out on the Rowe and some of the stores decorate. Perkins also has live music and other events throughout the year. It’s like its own little city within the city of Baton Rouge.
Eddy Hage
My favorite place to go in Baton Rouge also happens to be the best coffee shop in Baton Rouge. Brew Ha-Ha! is a cafe on Jefferson in Mid City with a huge variety of drinks and pastries. My favorite drink there is by far the Vietnamese coffee. Condensed milk belongs with every shot of espresso, at least that’s what Brew Ha-Ha! has convinced me of. Their cake balls are also delicious with new flavors to choose from regularly. Art adorns the walls, and spinning vinyls adorn your ears. The atmosphere is chill and comforting, and walking in always feels welcoming, which is why Brew Ha-Ha! is at the top of my tier list.