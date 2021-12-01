Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog is not expected to lower visibilities as much over the tidal lakes, bays, sounds and nearshore coastal waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&