Stars: 5/5
Netflix’s "Outer Banks" gives off the summer vibes we all need right about now.
The new, teen hit follows John B, played by Chase Stokes, and his best friends who live at The Cut in of course, the Outer Banks in North Carolina. John B’s dad left to search for hidden treasure that no one was really sure existed from a shipwreck, but he went missing and was believed to be dead. John B quickly learns his father was not the only one looking for the treasure.
After Hurricane Agatha hits, John B’s life is turned completely upside down, and he decides to look into the mystery and how his dad is connected with the help of his friends on the island.
The islands consist of two groups, the lower-class people, who are called the Pogues, and the upper-class people, who are called the Kooks. John B and his friends Pope, played by Jonathan Daviss, and JJ, played by Rudy Pankow, are Pogues like him. Their other best friend Kiara, played by Madison Bailey, is actually a Kook, but likes to hang with the Pogues and share their lifestyle. This is an interesting change since most Pogues and Kooks don’t get along and constantly have disputes.
John B and his friends find themselves being attacked by outsiders and the Kooks, including Rafe Cameron, played by Drew Starkey.
Rafe is the older brother of Sarah Cameron, played by Madelyn Cline, who starts to take a liking to John B. Of course Rafe didn’t like that, and to make matters worse, their father Ward Cameron, played by Charles Esten, is John B’s boss and has some secrets of his own.
"Outer Banks" has everything from adventure to romance with witty lines and great actors.
This show got popular very fast and has been hyped up ever since it was released. I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel about it because it didn’t seem like the type of show I would typically watch, but honestly, I really enjoyed it.
"Outer Banks" feels fresh and has a storyline that draws you in from the very beginning. Filled with new faces and multiple plot twists, the show is extremely bingeworthy. There was also great character development from all of the characters as the season went on and each episode was better than the last.
Since COVID-19 has taken over, we are not getting much of a summer, but Outer Banks definitely gives off the feel-good beach vibes that are needed.
There are a lot of wild, teen shows out right now, but a lot of them have missed the mark. "Outer Banks" is a refreshing teen mystery that not only made sense but was entertaining and still had a somewhat relatable and youthful factor to it.
It’s now officially summer, so if for some reason you haven’t seen the show already, there’s no better time to watch - or even watch again if you have. With everything that’s going on we could use a little bit of time in Paradise on Earth.