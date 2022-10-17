Meet Rico’s Nasty, the 2022 LSU Homecoming performer.
The 25-year-old alt rapper hails from Washington D.C. and has gained prominence for successfully fusing rap and rock. Her initial rise to fame kicked off around 2018, thanks to crowd-favorite tracks such as “Poppin,” “Smack a B****” and “Key Lime OG.”
Over the past five years, Rico Nasty's frequent releases and collaborations with producer Kenny Beats have allowed her to cultivate a distinct sound and diverse fanbase.
Achievements under Rico Nasty's belt include performances at New York Fashion Week and Coachella, accolades from major publications such as Rolling Stone and a spot in XXL’s 2019 Freshman Class.
Her performance at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will be her fourth in Louisiana, with the previous being at various venues in the New Orleans area.
Given the energetic nature of her music, Rico Nasty almost always manages to draw in lively crowds and initiate the occasional mosh pit.
Her style is best described as chaotically comforting; it acts almost as a release for the more intense feelings of the human experience. Rico Nasty gives her listeners permission to scream, rage, let loose and gain empowerment in the process.
Whether you’re an OG fan or new to Rico Nasty’s work, her concert is sure to be unforgettable.
Rico Nasty's performance will be held at the PMAC on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Students can register for a maximum of two tickets via Tigerlink.
We’ve curated a playlist in preparation for the show. Here’s five songs from it that are absolute must-listens:
1. "Buss"
"Buss" gained notoriety after Rico Nasty previewed it at her Lollapalooza performance last summer. This pop-rap jam is a go-to for pregaming before the concert or just hyping yourself up.
2. "Key Lime OG"
This song kickstarted Rico's journey to mainstream fame and is named after the infamous indica cannabis strain. Its catchy lyrics and melody has made it a favorite among Rico fans, old and new alike.
3. "Black Punk"
"Black Punk" is one of the leading singles off Rico's latest album, "Las Ruinas." It features a fusion of metal and hip hop that ushers in a new era for Rico's artistry.
4. "Hatin'"
"Hatin'" was featured on the 2018 album, "Anger Management." It quickly ended up listed by major publications as one of her best tracks and still garners the same excitement when it's played today.
5. "Smack A B****"
Virtually the most recognizable song by Rico Nasty, "Smack a B****" landed the title as one of the best songs of 2018 by The Fader. It features rock instrumentals and Rico's intense, yet exciting vocals.