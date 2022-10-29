The rock band Puscifer, a project of Maynard James Keenan, is performing in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the River Center.
The concert starts at 8 p.m. Fans of Keenan’s other bands, like Tool and A Perfect Circle, should expect a fresh experience unlike any other. Puscifer combines the talents of British singer/songwriter Carina Round and guitarist Mat Mitchell to form a potent, unique sound with Keenan.
This concert is part of the second leg of Puscifer's "Existential Reckoning" tour, a music-meets-live-theater experience based off the band's 2020 album.
"Existential Reckoning" is a pulsing, avant-garde work that incorporates electropop, experimental rock and industrial musical influences into an album unlike anything previously produced by the band. As a whole, these influences form together to create a wave of oscillating and rhythmic songs.
“I enjoy seeing how the crowd reacts to our presentation,” Keenan said.
Each Puscifer album has its own story to be performed live, which adds to the band’s unique concerts.
“With each album we have a different theme, and that means a different live production,” Round explained.
Though the tour comes two years after the release of the album because of the massive impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the music industry, Round said it was worth the wait.
“That means people know the songs well, too,” Round said.
The concert is located inside the Baton Rouge River Center Theater. Tickets are still available, starting at $45.