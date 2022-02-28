Fez and Nate fight night | Eddy Hage
In a show with hundreds of beautiful moments of stunning cinematography and production, my favorite moment had to be when Fez, played by Angus Cloud, bashed in the head of Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, for its sudden brutality. ‘Boogie Nights’-style crime stories and a vibrant New Year’s party built the episode up with a feeling of dread and suspense that culminated in an explosively euphoric ending. Seeing Nate’s villainous face beaten to a pulp by the friendly neighborhood drug dealer was deeply satisfying. The following uncertainty and speculation over what would happen next created an air of anticipation for the entire week leading up to the next episode. Fez’s attack was a fantastic cliffhanger ending and a great opening to the rest of season two. To me, this moment stands out for how it cuts through the typical melodrama of "Euphoria" by raising the dramatic stakes of the season for Fez and Nate.
Holding out for a hero | Vivi Nguyen
My favorite scene in "Euphoria" is at the end of the season 2, episode 7. This episode is entirely about "Our Story", the play put on by Lexi, played by Maude Apatow, and at the end of the second act she displays something very interesting when she portrays her sister's boyfriend. He's known for being the "jock" of the school but is clearly not the best person to be around. This was my favorite part to watch because he spends his whole time manipulating and harassing people and he needed to be put in his place for what he was doing. The scene was funny, and Ethan played the role of Nate Jacobs so well.
Rue on the run | Connor McLaughlin
While this season of “Euphoria” was very frustrating due to multiple plot lines left undeveloped, it is at its strongest as a series of addiction. My favorite moment of this season was during episode five when Rue, played by Zendaya, went on the run. Brisk, tense and very engaging like a Safdie Brothers movie. Nate getting clocked by Fez is a close second.
Fexi Content | Jayden Nguyen
The best moment from this season has to be Lexi and Fez’s first conversation in the first episode. While all the #Fexi moments throughout the season are wonderful and endearing, their intellectual banter and bonding in midst of such a chaotic New Year’s party felt like a much-needed departure from the typical insanity of "Euphoria." It was an unbeatable moment. Apatow and Cloud provide a sense of hope through their characters’ connection and chemistry, a hope that is rare to find in a show as dark as "Euphoria." Seeing Lexi and Fez interact became one of my most anticipated parts of the season, and we can only hope to see more of them together in season 3.
Labrinth takes us to church| Madison Heydari
The scene that has stuck with me since it aired is the church scene from episode four. Everything about it gives me chills. Rue is walking into the church towards the man singing, and she looks exhausted. She reaches the man and they hug, then the organs and the choir pick up. It then cuts to Rue hugging her dad and apologizing to him. At this point, tears were unstoppable. The man singing in the church is Labrinth, the mastermind behind the show’s original music and I really loved how he was incorporated into the scene. The scene is extremely powerful and left me with a heavy feeling in my chest.