Gideon Fortune:
“Two fingers can fill the space between the tree-line across the levee and the sun. It’s about 7 p.m. The roach has been disposed of. The readings for Dr. Young’s art history class have been skimmed. The further from downtown, the quieter it is. This weekend is nothing like last weekend but I don’t mind. I wonder what will happen next weekend. The sun has now set. The clouds turn pink for a few minutes. It’s officially Saturday night in Baton Rouge. What's next.”
Eddy Hage:
"There is no better dinner than the sushi dinner. A proper feast is all about the share-ability factor, and each roll of fishy goodness is portioned perfectly for all your friends (or foes). You can also just treat yourself and eat some in a movie theater alone while watching a mythical Viking ruin his life in an ill-fated attempt at revenge. And, while you’re dreaming about what could’ve been if you sacrificed your life for the glory of Sigurðr ormr í auga, you can sip on some boba tea and realize, maybe life in Baton Rouge isn’t so bad."
Connor McLaughlin:
"Saturday nights in Baton Rouge are for good films and better food. The only problem that arises is what to watch and where to eat. Which Blu-ray to play on my PS5; which streaming service to boot up; is a trip to the theater in tonight's cards? A box combo from Canes (no coleslaw, extra toast and sauce) or an order of Philly cheesesteak egg rolls from Roul's Deli down the street? Maybe a large popcorn and Coke? Such smalls decisions that make a big impact on how the weekend plays out. But if you ask me, it doesn't matter as long as I am in the company of good friends, and that’s how I know it'll be an ideal Saturday night."
Tilly Sipp:
"A perfect Louisiana Saturday night is one with drag. Nothing does the trick better to help you forget the mess that was your week like a good drag show. I think I am at my peak happiness when I am in the presence of drag queens. I’ve never been to a drag show and left without a smile on my face. Not only are drag queens putting in 100% with their costume and makeup, but they are putting their bodies to work with every performance. When the queens are working the room well and the audience is full of energy, you just feel at peace. Ideally the night would be finished off by coming back to my apartment half asleep, taking off my makeup, putting on pajamas, making a quesadilla and falling asleep watching Parks and Rec. Perfection."
Madison Heydari:
“Baton Rouge is a city full of life, but this can be tiring if you just need to decompress after a stressful week. As a result, you may find yourself basking in the peace and quiet of your own home on a Louisiana Saturday Night. This is your chance to order that food you’ve been craving from your favorite restaurant so you can eat at home while you watch that one popular Netflix series that you haven’t gotten around to yet. It is important to take a break from the chaos and find moments of peace in a lively place like Baton Rouge.”
Emma Jackimowicz:
"I equate a Louisiana Saturday Night to spending time with your friends and letting loose from the school week. Whether that may be staying in and watching a movie with some good snacks to going out to the bar, there are a plethora of ways to spend your weekends. Personally, I love a night where you can expect the unexpected and explore something new. You can get some late-night eats at staple places like Plucker's or Smalls Sliders, make no plans, and just let the day or night take you. It's most rewarding to try something new, which is something I could encourage anyone to do in their college years. It's the time to venture out into the unknown and do something different."