Hip-hop artist Saweetie has collaborated with McDonald’s to create her own Saweetie Meal. The rapper’s signature meal launched Aug. 9, about three months after the famous McDonald’s and BTS collaboration.
The Icy Queen’s meal includes a classic Big Mac, 4-piece chicken Mcnuggets, fries and a Sprite. The meal also features a twist on the famous Sweet ‘N Sour dipping sauce called “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce, the only item with custom packaging.
Boutta try the @Saweetie meal. Let's see wtf the hype is abt 👀 pic.twitter.com/ro0aor78Jy— "streamer" (@whotookhump) August 13, 2021
One of the main promotions of the Saweetie Meal involves “remixing” the meal in different ways: McNuggets replacing the patty on the Big Mac, fries replacing the bun, dipping sauce as a topping, patties with fries in between—“seriously, anything” as written on a promotional remix poster.
Saweetie even says “as long as you’re doing you, you’re doing a Saweetie Meal,” and the reviews have been flooding in. Twitter memes have also pervaded Twitter feeds as customers exaggerate the endless variety of choices.
Along with the meal, Saweetie has also collaborated with McDonald’s on “Saweetie Saweetstakes,” which is comprised of a chance to win two limited-edition Brandon Blackwood handbags and a five-day trip to Vegas with two VIP tickets to catch Saweetie live in concert. Anyone who orders the Saweetie Meal through the McDonald’s app is eligible.
ate the saweetie meal and woke up here bro wtf pic.twitter.com/zvhPwfLh24— 𝗸𝗵𝗶✰ (@stymaed) August 16, 2021
spilled my saweetie sprite pic.twitter.com/vg50SmXsxL— ipad (@jaipaulfan) August 17, 2021
The Saweetie Meal along with the Saweetie Saweetstakes will only be available until Sep. 5.