Halloween is right around the corner, and by right around the corner I mean in a few short and spook-filled hours. It’s not too late to get into the horrific holiday spirit, and nothing says Halloween like cuddling up with your candy bag and binge watching some scary shows and monster movies. Here’s a list of the best things to watch this Halloween on some of the most popular streaming platforms.
Disney+:
If you’re a 1990s or 2000s baby, I would definitely go to Disney+ for a nostalgia-filled Halloween. This streaming service added all of the Halloween themed Disney Channel Original Movies like “Phantom at the Megaplex” and “Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire,” and I’m so here for it.
I recommend binging all of the “Halloweentown” movies. My personal favorites are the “Twitches” movies, which can be found on Disney+ as well. Disney+ also has some other classics like “The Haunted Mansion,” “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Don’t miss out on these childhood classics and maybe even dig through old Disney Channel show seasons to find those iconic Halloween specials.
Netflix:
Netflix has plenty of shows and movies that will give you a scare or send shivers down your spine. For shows, I recommend, “Stranger Things,” “MTV’s Scream” and “Ratched.” You really can’t go wrong with any of these picks, and they’re all worth a binge.
For movies, Netflix has a nice mix of classic horror movies and children’s comedies that are perfect for all ages. If you’re entertaining your family, I’d play it safe with “ParaNorman,” “The Addams Family” or “Hubie Halloween.” If you’re looking for classics, then you can kick back with “Silence of the Lambs” or “Poltergeist.” No matter your age or your preferred level of scare, Netflix is full of Halloween goodies.
Hulu:
Hulu is proving to be a mighty competitor against Netflix this Halloween.
Hulu is giving its subscribers a curated page of Halloween movies and shows, and it’s cleverly called Huluween. Like Netflix, the Huluween page breaks up its movies and shows by category and scare-factor. One thing that I really enjoy about Huluween is that it offers the Halloween specials of many popular TV shows like “Full House” and “Seinfeld.”
For movies, I recommend watching “The Purge,” “Paranormal Activity 3,” and the Mary Kate and Ashley movie “Double, Double, Toil and Trouble.” You can find seasons of “American Horror Story” on this streaming service along with episodes of “Scream Queens” and “The Twilight Zone.” I’m personally a big fan of paranormal reality TV, and Hulu has seasons of my all-time favorite: “Ghost Adventures.”
Halloween is cool, but Huluween is a whole lot cooler.