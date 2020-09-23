Even with the 2020 Emmy Awards being virtual, they weren’t complete Schitt.
We’ll they kind of were, with “Schitt’s Creek” being one of the shows sweeping awards at the ceremony.
The Emmys continued the virtual ceremony trend that has become the new normal. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show once again live and used previous crowd standing ovations and creations to make an interesting and humorous opening to the show.
Even though most stars we’re at their homes with cameras on like a huge zoom class, some stars we’re their in person to present for a moment like Jennifer Aniston and Zendaya.
“Schitt’s Creek” took over the beginning of the show, breaking an Emmy record on their final hurrah. The show recently ended with six seasons all available on Netflix.
They won all seven primetime comedy awards and won nine Emmys overall. Along with winning best comedy, Eugene Levy won best actor for his role as Johnny Rose and his son Daniel Levy won best writing for a comedy series and supporting actor for his role as David Rose.
It was so adorable to see the Levy family so happy and thanking each other. Their awards were well deserved and I’m sure was the icing on the cake of a great show run.
Another show that sweeped was “Succession.” The HBO show won the biggest award of the night for outstanding drama series. “Watchmen” also did well winning best limited series.
One of the best moments was win the “Succession” creator said some “unthank yous” in his speech as he won the best award of the night.
He unthanked the virus, Trump, nationalists and more. Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever heard someone unthank people but we must normalize it.
We must also normalize thanking our therapists in speeches.
Cord Jefferson thanked his therapist Ian in his speech for winning outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special for “Watchmen.” He followed up by saying therapy should be free, a true and heartfelt statement that should be shared.
Perhaps the most heartwarming and joyous moment of not just the Emmys but 2020 as a whole, was Zendaya winning her very first Emmy. The star at 24-years-old is now the youngest person to win best lead actress in a drama in Emmy history for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO’s hit show “Euphoria.”
It was so special seeing Zendaya’s family there celebrating with her in such a career changing moment. She definitely is deserving of this award and I’m sure has many more Emmy’s coming her way in the future.
Other highlights from the show were the “Friends” reunion with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow and Tyler Perry being honored with the Governors Award. H.E.R. also performed the memoriam to honor those lost including Chadwick Boseman.
Overall, I think the show was a lot better than I expected it to be for a virtual show. For the situation we’re in I think it went the best it could and it was quite enjoyable.