Barbie premiere
Via AP

As the release for Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" nears, the stars are shining on the red carpet for the premieres around the world.

The stars from the cast and artists featured on the soundtrack dazzled as they walked the carpet to promote the movie. Many stars went with the pink color scheme that we all associate with the iconic doll, while others recreated entire doll looks.

Here are some of the most iconic looks from the premieres so far.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie took the role of Barbie seriously as she dressed in custom Schiaparelli haute couture inspired by the Solo in the Spotlight Barbie from 1960. Though it was not following the pink theme, she nailed every detail from the tulle hem at the bottom to the pink handkerchief, she screamed real-life Barbie. 

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling brought all the "Ken-ergy" to the red carpet, sporting a pale pink color suit by Gucci. Though it was a simple suit, he sported an ‘E’ necklace in the Barbie font for his wife, Eva Mendes, which gives him all the best husband points for the night.

Greta Gerwig

The "Barbie" director came out on the carpet with a buttoned-up Valentino number and of course it was all in pink. Gerwig matched her hot pink blazer with her dress and styled it with matching hot pink heels and a bag that screamed girl boss. 

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is one of the artists that was going to be featured on the soundtrack and also stars as a mermaid Barbie in the movie. She did not disappoint in a stunning sheer, shimmery gown custom made by Bottega Veneta. Lipa followed her own style and it was truly breathtaking.

Shay Mitchell

Mitchell also wore a vintage doll look on the red carpet, wearing a black Shushutong mini dress with an off-the-shoulder collar. Styled with a black headband, black micro bag and heels, she embodied the doll style.

Issa Rae

Rae ran with the hot pink color palette and stunned in a floor length velvet Marc Bouwer gown. The extended bow added an extra layer that did not take too much away from the cut-out slit.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Following the style of Barbie, Dimoldenberg dressed as the “I can be...news anchor” Barbie from 2010 at the European premiere. Dimoldenberg hosts "The Chicken Shop Date," where she interviews celebrities while eating chicken, so her outfit was on point with her show and for hosting the pink carpet.

She looked effortlessly stylish in a pink blazer and satin skirt, but the details from the Barbie microphone to the Barbie note folder couldn’t have completed the outfit more.

