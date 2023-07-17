As the release for Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" nears, the stars are shining on the red carpet for the premieres around the world.
The stars from the cast and artists featured on the soundtrack dazzled as they walked the carpet to promote the movie. Many stars went with the pink color scheme that we all associate with the iconic doll, while others recreated entire doll looks.
Here are some of the most iconic looks from the premieres so far.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie took the role of Barbie seriously as she dressed in custom Schiaparelli haute couture inspired by the Solo in the Spotlight Barbie from 1960. Though it was not following the pink theme, she nailed every detail from the tulle hem at the bottom to the pink handkerchief, she screamed real-life Barbie.
margot robbie referencing the ‘solo in the spotlight’ barbie from 1961 pic.twitter.com/abJ8FSaWoA— High End Homo (@highendhomo) July 10, 2023
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling brought all the "Ken-ergy" to the red carpet, sporting a pale pink color suit by Gucci. Though it was a simple suit, he sported an ‘E’ necklace in the Barbie font for his wife, Eva Mendes, which gives him all the best husband points for the night.
Ryan Gosling Wore Gucci To The #Barbie LA Premierehttps://t.co/mW36Ds143d pic.twitter.com/jIT1ezilL8— Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) July 10, 2023
Greta Gerwig
The "Barbie" director came out on the carpet with a buttoned-up Valentino number and of course it was all in pink. Gerwig matched her hot pink blazer with her dress and styled it with matching hot pink heels and a bag that screamed girl boss.
Greta Gerwig Wore Valentino To The #Barbie LA Premierehttps://t.co/YvAU0lT5jG pic.twitter.com/r58sop6xFN— Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) July 10, 2023
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa is one of the artists that was going to be featured on the soundtrack and also stars as a mermaid Barbie in the movie. She did not disappoint in a stunning sheer, shimmery gown custom made by Bottega Veneta. Lipa followed her own style and it was truly breathtaking.
Dua Lipa has arrived on the pink carpet of the #Barbie Los Angeles premiere. pic.twitter.com/YNMlJVBE3g— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 10, 2023
Shay Mitchell
Mitchell also wore a vintage doll look on the red carpet, wearing a black Shushutong mini dress with an off-the-shoulder collar. Styled with a black headband, black micro bag and heels, she embodied the doll style.
can’t get over shay mitchell wearing this shushu tong ss23 dress to the la premiere of barbie out of my head pic.twitter.com/2CwNnsf1IP— DIDU (@muglare) July 11, 2023
Issa Rae
Rae ran with the hot pink color palette and stunned in a floor length velvet Marc Bouwer gown. The extended bow added an extra layer that did not take too much away from the cut-out slit.
Issa Rae Wore Marc Bouwer To The #Barbie LA Premierehttps://t.co/MyST4n8koM pic.twitter.com/Vrj50dWens— Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) July 10, 2023
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Following the style of Barbie, Dimoldenberg dressed as the “I can be...news anchor” Barbie from 2010 at the European premiere. Dimoldenberg hosts "The Chicken Shop Date," where she interviews celebrities while eating chicken, so her outfit was on point with her show and for hosting the pink carpet.
Amelia Dimoldenberg as the "I can be…news anchor" Barbie for the #Barbie London premiere. pic.twitter.com/EgQodDTV23— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 12, 2023
She looked effortlessly stylish in a pink blazer and satin skirt, but the details from the Barbie microphone to the Barbie note folder couldn’t have completed the outfit more.