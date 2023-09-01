Will Selena Gomez’s new music ever live up to her hits of the 2010s?
For the past three years, Selena Gomez has taken a break from her music career to focus on growing her cosmetic company, Rare Beauty, but she’s back in the game with her new song “Single Soon.”
Gomez hinted at her third album in an Instagram post on Aug. 17 when announcing her new song’s release date on Aug. 25. This release has fans and critics wondering if Gomez’s new music will live up to their expectations and be as good as her old works.
Here are five of Gomez’s songs ranked to take a listen to before her third album comes out:
1. “Good For You”:
“Good for You” by Selena Gomez featuring A$AP Rocky came out in 2015 on her album Revival. This is a great song to listen to while getting ready to go to a party or to add to your 2010s playlist. It was nominated for a Teen Choice Award: Choice Music-Summer Song (2015) and MTV Video Music Awards: Song of Summer.
2. “Same Old Love”:
“Same Old Love” came out in 2015 on her album Revival. It is the epitome of 2015 pop music; however, it originally wasn’t supposed to be for Gomez. According to Genius, “Same Old Love” was an unreleased song recorded by Rihanna in 2014 for her album Anti.
3. “Lose You To Love Me”:
“Lose You To Love Me” came out in 2019 on her album Rare. The lyrics speak about leaving her relationship with Justin Bieber and her life improving as a result. She sings, “You turned me down, and now it’s showing/ In two months you replaced us/ Like it was easy.” Two months after their breakup in 2018, Bieber began dating model Hailey Baldwin, and they were married in September.
Fans wonder if Gomez’s new album will revolve around Bieber and Baldwin or if she will take a new approach.
4. “Everything is Not What it Seems”:
“Everything is Not What it Seems” is from Gomez’s days as a Disney channel star on the show Wizards of Waverly Place. The theme song was a fan favorite, and Gomez carried the vocals. Throughout the airing of the show, Gomez had a number of songs, including: “Magical” and “Disappear."
5. “Single Soon”:
“Single Soon” is a 2014 throwback, and fans, including Taylor Swift, are loving it. This song is the perfect teaser for Gomez's third album. Its lyrics are extremely catchy and bound to have you singing all day.