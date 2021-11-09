Need help finding what to watch? Here’s a list of the best content to binge before it’s gone and the best content to watch once it’s here:
Netflix
What’s Coming:
"21 Jump Street"
"Addams Family Values"
"Tiger King 2" - More true crime. More big cats. More Joe Exotic. And, more Carole Baskin. All on November 17.
"American Gangster"
"Big Mouth" - The irreverent animated comedy about puberty and hormone monsters returns for Season 5 on November 5.
"It Follows"
"JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind"
"Moneyball"
"Narcos: Mexico"
"Cowboy Bebop" - The beloved anime receives a live-action adaptation on November 19.
What’s Leaving:
"Catch Me If You Can"
"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"
"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off"
"Inception"
"Jaws"
"Legally Blonde" - Take a study break and watch someone else struggle with university life for once. Reese Witherspoon stars as the bratty but endearing Harvard Law overachiever who proves once and for all that you can’t be too blonde.
"Malcolm X"
"Once Upon a Time in America"
"Training Day"
"The Da Vinci Code"
"Million Dollar Baby"
"Pineapple Express"
"School of Rock"
HBO Max
What’s Coming:
"Succession" - This dark comedy is currently airing Season 3 every Sunday until December 12. Succession covers the deranged narcissism of a powerful corporate family fighting for control of one of the most influential media empires in the world. Good thing our reality is nothing like that!
"Insecure"
"Gossip Girl"
"The Sex Lives of College Girls" - Mindy Kaling’s comedy series about the sex lives of students at a Vermont college premieres on November 18 and stars Pauline Chalamet.
"Love Life"
"Billy on the Street"
"Martin"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" - Larry David’s comedy about the silliness of social etiquette is currently airing every Sunday until December 5.
"Pride and Prejudice"
"The Bourne Identity"
"The Bourne Supremacy"
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone"
"Caddyshack"
"King Richard" - The story of the father who trained Venus and Serena Williams premieres on November 19.
"Due Date"
"The Purge"
"Thelma & Louise"
"A Clockwork Orange," "Eyes Wide Shut," and "Full Metal Jacket" - Time for a Stanley Kubrick triple feature. Three of his classics from three different decades of Kubrick are coming to HBO Max.
"Hotel Rwanda"
"Hellboy"
"Contagion"
"The Wolverine"
"Anna Karenina"
What’s Leaving:
"Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn"
"A Fistful of Dollars"
"For a Few Dollars More"
"The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly"
"Dune" (2021) - Witness the birth of a franchise with the critically-acclaimed blockbuster sci-fi epic before it leaves HBO Max on November 21.
"Dune" (1984) - Watch the not-so critically-acclaimed sci-fi epic before it leaves HBO Max on November 30.
"Adventureland"
"Bridget Jones’s Baby"
"Easy Rider"
"White Chicks" (Unrated & Uncut)
"Bad Boys" and "Bad Boys II" - What’cha gonna do when Bad Boys is no longer on HBO Max?
"Sherlock Holmes"
"Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows"
"Hero"
"The Phantom of the Opera"
"Mean Streets"
"An American in Paris"
Hulu
What’s Coming:
"Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"
"Boyz n the Hood"
"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs"
"I, Tonya" - Margot Robbie is Tonya Harding in this comedy biopic that covers the rise and fall of Tonya Harding and her wild conspiracy against Nancy Kerrigan.
"Fargo"
"The Fifth Element"
"Inception"
"The Matrix Trilogy" - Catch up on the mind-bending sci-fi action trilogy before Matrix 4 releases this December.
"Star Trek Into Darkness"
"Deadpool"
"Deadpool 2"
"The Fly"
"Minority Report" - This sci-fi mystery film starring Tom Cruise and directed by Stephen Spielberg about the nature of predictive crime-stopping becomes more and more relevant as technology develops. Check it out before the cops predict you might commit a crime.
"Moneyball"
"Once Upon a Time in the West"
"The Prestige"
"Rush Hour Trilogy"
"Sleepless in Seattle" - This romantic comedy about falling in love with someone before ever meeting them personally might seem normal to modern audiences, but, in the 90s, Sleepless in Seattle played with audience expectations and romantic conventions of the time with this delightful Nora Ephron film.
"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"
What’s Leaving:
"Edward Scissorhands"
"Fargo"
"The Fifth Element"
"Free Willy Trilogy"
"Magic Mike"
"Minority Report"
"Office Space" - Back and forth. Back and forth. Ever get tired of the dread of modern labor? Release some of that tension with one of the most relatable comedies ever made before it’s too late.
"Once Upon a Time in the West"
"The Prestige"
"Sleepless in Seattle"
"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"
"The Untouchables"
"The Wrestler"
Disney+
What’s Coming:
"Hawkeye" - The newest Marvel original series about the archer’s adventures after Endgame premieres on Nov. 24.
"X-Men: First Class"
"The Beatles: Get Back" - This three-part docuseries on the making of The Beatles’ Let It Be premieres sequentially on November 25, 26, and 27.
"Home Sweet Home Alone"
"Jungle Cruise"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" - The first Marvel film to feature a predominantly Asian cast joins the Disney+ lineup. Watch Shang-Chi’s battle against the Ten Rings organization with the some of the best action choreography in Marvel history.
What’s Leaving:
"Maleficent"
"Cinderella"
"Tomorrowland"
"Tron: Legacy"
"Ramona & Beezus"
"Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"
"The Wolverine"
"The Fault in Our Stars"
"Ice Age"
"Night at the Museum"
"Bend It like Beckham"
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Coming:
"Alien"
"50/50"
"Cast Away"
"Children of Men" - Explore the dystopian world of a post-climate apocalypse Britain through thrilling one-shots crafted by Alfonso Cuarón. Children of Men is one of the greatest films of the 2000s.
"Jane Eyre"
"Crazy, Stupid, Love"
"Dead Poets Society" - Oh Captain, My Captain. Climb your desks and recite elegant poetry with this coming-of-age drama starring Robin Williams as an unconventional high school teacher.
"Johnny English"
"Snatch"
"Fantastic Mr. Fox" and "Rushmore" - Have a Wes Anderson double feature with a visually spectacular animated heist comedy about a roguish fox and Anderson’s sophomore film, a coming-of-age high school dramedy.
"Mrs. Doubtfire"
"Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"