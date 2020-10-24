Congratulations, you have survived fall 2020 midterms. You deserved some self-care and a well-deserved break.
This semester has not been easy for any of us. With everything from Zoom fatigue, the collective stress and grief, endless deadlines, and the looming cloud of uncertainty, 2020 has not been the best year. The way we study and live our lives is far from normal.
We can get so wrapped up in online classes and work that we forget that we need to take care of ourselves. With midterms, we happen to spend more time working long hours. Now that they're over, it’s time to recover and put ourselves first.
Here are seven ways to practice self-care.
1. Spend one day doing absolutely nothing
Give yourself a break for one whole day. Do nothing. If you want to lay in bed all day, do it. Schedule nothing for a whole day because you deserve a break. Give your body and mind a break from all that hard work you did. Also, don’t feel guilty for taking a break. You need to unwind and relax sometimes.
2. Exercise
Exercising is one of the best ways to take care of yourself. Moving your body around will help you. Sitting down all day staring at a computer screen does not benefit your health. The CDC recommends “150 minutes each week…or 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week” of exercise for adults between the ages of 18 to 64. Your older self will thank you for moving and stretching your body.
3. Go outside and away from technology
We are spending more time on our computers than ever. From online school, working from home and binge-watching shows, our lives are all on the computer or our phones. Though technology is fascinating, too much of anything is detrimental.
Take some time to get outside and connect with nature. Get some vitamin D. Breathe in some fresh air. Watch the squirrels steal a box out of the trash can. Step on acorns. Appreciate the beauty of nature.
4. Face Masks
Cliché, yes. Self-care is deeper than doing face masks, but it’s nice to take 10-15 minutes to sit down and wait for the face mask to do its job. It’s also wise to take care of your skin after a stressful week. To get into the fall feeling, use a pumpkin face mask.
5. Plan out your week and stick to it
Scheduling my life out has been vital since classes have moved online. Self-care truly is caring for yourself how you want others to treat you. How would you like it if someone flaked or bailed on your plans? You wouldn’t like it very much.
Try reserving times to complete one task. You don’t have to go overboard and schedule every single second of your life. That’ll be more intense.
Allot a reasonable, realistic time for you to study, exercise, nap or whatever you need to do. Get rid of any pressure to complete everything at once. Accomplishing something is better than nothing.
6. Learn a new hobby or pick up an old one
We can get stuck in a rut repeating the same schedule and activities. Find a creative outlet or new hobby to change your routine. Since the lockdown started, several people online have shared their new and old hobbies. You never know what you’ll like making or doing until you try.
7. Keep your living space clean
Finally, a clean environment is a less stressful one. It also is safer, and there will be fewer germs. Take care of your study and living environment by decluttering and re-organizing. You will thank yourself for cleaning your room or washing the dishes when you are tired. Even taking five minutes a day to clean will benefit you more than dedicating a day to only clean. Do yourself a favor and tidy up your room.