The argument for what the best music streaming service is has been a debate between two platforms for years: Apple Music or Spotify?

I have had Apple Music for a while, but switched to Spotify one day and haven’t looked back.

Being familiar with each app, I have a good understanding of both. While each has its perks and unique layouts, they both also come with flaws.

If you're trying to figure out which platform is better, look no further. Here's what I've learned in my time as an Apple Music user and from switching to Spotify.

After using both, I definitely think Apple Music is more organized. Apple Music does not have podcasts within the same app, so it’s not as cluttered on the home page. Spotify lets you listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks all within the same app, but it leads to a more clustered home page.

Yes, they are separated, but as a beginner the home page gives a jumble of artists you like while trying to recommend everything else you may like to listen to, whether that be music or books. It becomes overwhelming at times.

I also find your personal library on Apple Music to be more organized than Spotify’s. All your playlists, artists, downloaded songs, etc. are separated as they are, keeping your library page clean.

On Spotify, all your playlists, artists, and liked playlists are put together. The tabs for each one are placed at the top of the screen, but they are easy to miss. With all the playlists and artists you like, your list can be long.

How Apple Music already has everything split on the layout makes it easier to navigate everything.

The biggest flaw about Apple Music? It's only available if you have an Apple product.

Samsung and other phone brands are not able to access the service, making Spotify the more accessible streaming service. Anybody, whether they have an iPhone or Android, is able to download and use Spotify.

Compared to Apple Music, Spotify has a bigger array of playlists made by the company that curates what you like to listen to.

I think they do a better job of finding new artists that you may like based on who you already listen to. They don’t recommend the same artists or songs, opening doors to new sounds and artists.

Spotify's AI DJ is also a great feature for finding new music and combining certain songs that you like with new songs that give the same vibe. I have found Spotify’s mix of songs it recommends really introduce you to more artists you don’t know.

I also enjoy how Spotify has its layout for the now playing screen. I enjoy when some of the songs have video clips playing instead of just showing the album cover.

The lyrics on Spotify also sync up better than on Apple Music. Sometimes they can lag, but Spotify keeps up nicely and follows the song well.

Overall, both streaming services are great and the argument can be made for why each one is better for their own reasons.

Organization wise, I would say Apple Music is better, but for actually finding new music? Spotify takes the win.

My controversial opinion: I think I prefer Apple Music a little bit more, just right now. Sorry.

I am definitely still going to keep Spotify and will probably get more used to it, but after having Apple Music for longer, I’m still used to its layout.