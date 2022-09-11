Leonardo DiCaprio and longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone split after four years of dating.
Morrone, a model and actress, just turned 25. DiCaprio is 47. His dating history is filled with models who are significantly younger than him. The internet has been drawing attention to the claim that DiCaprio has never publicly been in a relationship with a partner older than 25.
DiCaprio has dated three women who made it to 25 before their relationship ended. The first was Bar Refaeli, an Israeli model whom he dated for six years. The next was actress and model Kelly Rohrbach, whom he dated for less than a year. The final was his now ex, Morrone.
Once DiCaprio’s partners turn 25, coincidentally and reliably, news breaks soon after that their relationship has ended.
When the news of Dicaprio and Morrone’s split broke, people were quick to take to Twitter and express their opinions, taking advantage of the opportunity to make jokes.
Would everyone leave Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend alone?? she's got enough to worry about, what with her coming off her parents' health insurance soon— Cassandra 🎬🧜🏻♀️ (@TheMovieMermaid) August 30, 2022
User @TNeenan tweeted, “Titanic turns 25 this year at which point I assume Leonardo DiCaprio will no longer want to be in it.”
DiCaprio was 21 years old when he filmed Titanic. Morrone was born in 1997, the same year that Titanic came out.
titanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it— Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) August 31, 2022
DiCaprio’s dating history has also faced scrutiny in real life by fellow celebrities at award shows. At the 2020 Golden Globes, he was the center of a joke by Ricky Gervais.
“‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him,” Gervais said.
Th joke was well received by the audience, which erupted with laughter, and DiCaprio responded by giving a thumbs up and a wave to the camera. DiCaprio has been the subject of similar jokes for years and has taken them politely without commenting.
While the couple were dating, Marrone commented on the age gap by saying, “I think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”
maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you.— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) August 31, 2022
Fans of DiCaprio are eager to see who his next relationship will be with, but perhaps even more interested in what her age will be.