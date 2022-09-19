It's a month into the semester, which means you've already listened to your morning-commute-playlist, walk-across-campus-playlist and study-playlist dozens of times. If you're looking for some fresh sounds to add to your song rotation, look no further than below. Here's eight recent releases from national names and local sounds.
“Older” by 5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer’s song “Older” will have you reminiscing on your past relationships or memories of your current one. It can easily draw tears to your eyes. The melody is beautiful, and perfect for those times when you just need to cry.
“Don’t I Make It Look Easy” by Meghan Trainor
Like Meghan Trainor’s other songs, “Don’t I Make It Look Easy” is an upbeat pop song about self-image issues. This song tackles the idea that just because someone looks fine on the surface, underneath it all they may be struggling. Maybe after giving this song a listen, reach out to one of your friends and check up on them.
“curious/furious” by WILLOW
“curious/furious” by WILLOW comes from the album “<COPINGMECHANISM>” released in August 2022. The song is a rock song that delves deep into the emotions of not being able to control the outcome of every situation and how one reacts to it. WILLOW highlights that “life doesn’t choose either side” in her chorus. Scream singing this song when driving can feel very cathartic after a rough day.
“Sad Girls” by Clean Bandit & French The Kid (feat. Rema)
“Sad Girls” is a new release by Clean Bandit & French The Kid, featuring Rema. This song has a very club-type beat. It has an overall chill feeling. If you’re looking for a background song when walking around, working out, or doing virtually any other activity, this is the song for you.
“September Rain” by Cassyette
British singer Cassyette’s indie pop single “September Rain” has more of an indie rock feel. The vocals in this song are a bit intense during the chorus and are contrasted in the verses, where her voice is calm, and the accompaniment is at a much softer dynamic. Like “curious/furious,” if you are looking for songs to scream along to, this song is for you.
“Citrus King” by Wumbo
In the local scene, Wumbo, a Baton Rouge band, dropped its newest album “Depression Era Guitar.” The song “Citrus King” tells a story in first person of the “citrus king” recounting the days before he surrendered his power. It has a very catchy chorus and will have you humming along as you walk from class to class.
“Anyway” by Wave Runner (feat. Speak Easy)
Another band from Baton Rouge, Wave Runner’s song “Anyway” is an upbeat tune featuring another Baton Rouge group, Speak Easy. It is a song about spending time with a partner and enjoying every moment together — even if the two of you get caught in the rain. If you’re a fan of Panic! At the Disco, this song will remind you of Brendon Urie’s older music. This song has a fun feel to it and is great for driving around or just listening to music in your room.
“Wonder Woman” by John Legend
“Wonder Woman” by John Legend is what every girl wants to be told. Legend sings a romantic message about how strong the subject of his song is. His vocal range in this song is nothing less than impressive, like many of his other songs. This song will give you butterflies even if you aren’t a huge Legend fan. If you’re having a bad day, this song will lift your mood and boost your confidence.