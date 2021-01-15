Stars: 5/5
Pixar’s newest movie, “Soul” has exceeded all expectations. This film managed to make multiple news headlines before it’s Christmas day debut on Disney+ and won Best Animated Movie at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards. While the pandemic has brought anxiety and stress to an all-time high, “Soul” reminds us all of what makes life so special.
“Soul” is the first Pixar movie to attribute a Black lead character. The story artist, Michael Yates, said the focus of the film was on “trying to relate to as many African Americans as possible." The film does something we rarely see done right. It highlights the improv of jazz rather than leaving this incredible music for the background. “Soul” also features a barbershop scene to portray an important staple of the Black community.
Joe (voiced by Jamie Foxx) is a middle-school band teacher in New York who finally lands his dream gig with a jazz club. Just minutes after he is offered this chance of a lifetime, he falls in a manhole and lands in The Great Before. He avoids death by becoming a mentor for a future human, 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), who is troubled with finding her “spark” to live. All the qualities of these future humans awaiting an Earth pass are predetermined, all but one, their “spark.” A mentor must lead them to find a reason to live. While The Great Before searches for the miscounted souls in the afterlife, Joe is determined to snatch 22’s earth pass the second it is granted to her.
Joe was a talented artist, yet unhappy with his life on earth. His perspectives vastly changed during his journey while showing 22 all the joys Earth has to offer.
The quirky personalities of each character make this movie relatable to all ages. The comical lines will make you do a double take.
Pixar’s animators really outdid themselves. The graphics were made 3-D with virtual reality programs. Scenes of The Great Before were left open for viewers' interpretation with little, yet beautiful, graphics. Mentors were drawn with Picasso-like lines and future humans were glowing blobs. The Astral Plane (a desert filled with lost souls) takes viewers to a new dimension with its dark art. This location conveys the reality of how easy it is to lose sight of joys to an obsession or with tunnel vision.
Everything about “Soul” is perfect. The message is pure and heartfelt and one we all need to hear. Characters are well drawn and relatable. It is honestly quite mind-blowing the way this cartoon can make an adult re-evaluate priorities.