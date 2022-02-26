Trash hung in trees, kids running through the streets, cars parked in every imaginable patch of grass and helicopters in the skies. This was the scene displayed as Downtown Baton Rouge transformed while thousands of residents migrated for the Spanish Town Parade.
As a countless amount of floats lined up in the shadow of the Louisiana State Capitol on Spanish Town Road, droves of people rushed to find a prime position to watch the parade pass by.
The excitement that had been building for the past two years was tangible and finally spewed out onto the numerated streets that hosted the winding parade.
Floats were quite obscene for a parade that saw crowd members spanning from infants to senior citizens. Still, it was only fitting that the spectacle was as wild as possible for its highly anticipated return.
The “porn again flamingoes” theme lived up to its name as erotic twists on the pink animals and politicians graced the sides of the multiple floats. Parents remained unconcerned thanks to their own shenanigans. Their kids' lack of understanding and single-minded desire to catch beads did not hurt either.
"[Our kids] are all under five, so it’s still ok,” Walker resident Aubrie Forbes said about the kids watching the parade. “My little girl is two and a half and she’s obsessed with the parades; It’s a big deal for the kids.”
Former LSU Baseball Coach Paul Maneri headed up the Italian-American Marchers and was met with a warm reception from the native crowd.
Shortly after, a new level of jubilation was unlocked when Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down,” a Louisiana classic, blasted from one float.
“It was phenomenal and really everything you could want. It showed Louisiana culture with everybody coming together," Baton Rouge resident Christian Maxwell said. "No violence, just drinking and having fun. This is the best way to experience Louisiana outside of New Orleans.”
By the end of the parade, the coherent were few, and the belligerent were plentiful and still looking for a party.
For those eager to get home, a frantic mass dispersion attempt ensued. Popping sounds were heard on every driveable street as car tires crunched over the bead-littered downtown area.
Hanging back for a post-parade wind-down, Circue Louisiana Krewe member and LSU Alumnus Michelle Landry was just glad to take part in the Baton Rouge tradition she felt was long overdue.
“This is our second time, our first was right before shutdown. This is the city we love and couldn’t wait to get back to Spanish Town.”