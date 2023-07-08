Taylor Swift has officially released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)," making it her third re-recorded album and marking halfway to reclaiming the rights to her music.

When Swift released "Speak Now" back in 2010, her experimentation into rock led the way to it becoming a classic.

Now, re-recorded 23 years later, she goes back to songs of heartbreak, tragedies, controversial relationships and fairy tales that led her to finding her voice throughout the album.

"Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" came out with six new tracks from the vault and continues to add to the story of the album.

Swift looked to her inspirations when it came to including features on the album. "Electric Touch" features Fall Out Boy and "Castles Crumbling" features Hayley Williams from Paramore, both bands she credits to impacting her writing and lyrical style at the time of writing the album.

"Electric Touch" brings us the feeling we get when we go out with that certain someone for the first time. It can either go really well or all come falling down. All you want is for them to bring light to your life and honestly both Swift and Fall Out Boy on the same track does exactly that.

Hayley Williams in "Castles Crumbling" talks about the fall from grace. The fear of all that you've worked for comes crumbling down. You lock yourself away from everyone and want to just hide. Swift and Williams have both had their personal lives feel like they’re falling apart, so sharing the track has more power and meaning behind it.

"When Emma Falls in Love" talks about a girl who is gorgeous, courageous and outgoing. Swift revealed that the song is about her friend, who many fans speculate is actress Emma Stone.

Swift also released from the vault "I Can See You," which is a nod to the rock sound and influence that she was inspired by. "Foolish One" talks of the hopeless romantic and "Timeless" speaks to the perspective of her grandmother and the events that led to her grandparents' forced separation due to the war.

Though the original songs that were released on "Speak Now" are re-recorded, the infamous line from "Better than Revenge" has been changed for the worse.

The song released in 2010 included the line “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.” As the time came closer for the release of Taylor’s version, the leak about the change was something many fans were not prepared for.

"Better than Revenge" embodies the fire that girls get when jealousy looms over them. Though Swift probably felt indifferent overtime, I think most Swifties still hear the mattress line.

Following the release of "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)," Swift had plenty of surprises in store for fans at her Kansas City night one show.

Before the release, Swift only sang "Enchanted" during her setlist, but night one included the addition of "Long Live" to her Speak Now era. She sang "Never Grow Up" and "When Emma Falls in Love" as the night one surprise songs.

Swift also announced that she would be releasing a music video for the vault track "I Can See You," which stars her ex Taylor Lautner and Joey King. Swift explained how Lautner was a positive force during her time writing "Speak Now" and has even become good friends with him and his current wife.

With all the excitement of "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" there will more than likely be more surprises up her sleeve this week, and us Swifties cannot wait to see what's in store.