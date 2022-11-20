When Christopher Langley applied to "Wheel of Fortune," he did so on a whim. He had no idea he would be chosen as the next contestant on the famous television game show.
While he can’t tell us the details of the episode or who won until it airs, he did provide a backstage glimpse of what it’s like to be on the show.
In May of 2021, Langley, an LSU broadcast journalism senior, decided to apply to be a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant.
“I filled out the form, sent a video of me explaining why I would be a great contestant and then submitted the application,” Langley said. “Cue December, I get an email inviting me to do a virtual audition for the show.”
The audition was part interview/part writing test and partly a portion of the game itself.
“Once I completed everything, I was told I would hear back in two weeks if I was selected to be a contestant,” Langley said.
Two weeks later, he was chosen.
For Langley, this was a dream come true from his childhood.
“My dad and I would always watch 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' after our family ate dinner," Langley said. "We’d have a friendly competition to see who would do the best during each episode.”
It was Langley's father that recommended he try out and submit an application to "Wheel of Fortune."
Together, they went to Los Angeles and Hollywood to record the show.
"It was so weird walking around the set,” Langley said. “Watching it through the TV is one thing, but being there in person is a whole other experience.”
Langley said getting the chance to spin the wheel was fun and a memory he'll forever hold close.
He encourages anyone interested in competing in a game show to apply.
"It may seem like a long shot, but anything is possible when you put your mind to it,” Langley said.
Langley's "Wheel of Fortune" episode airs on Monday, Nov. 21. To watch in Baton Rouge, tune into WBRZ-TV Channel 2 at 6:30 p.m.