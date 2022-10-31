Halloween Comic Strip Graphic

October can be such a spooky month. Exams, scheduling classes for next semester and figuring out what you're going to do for Halloween. So, to lighten the mood, here is a list of the top 20 candy-corny Halloween-themed jokes ranked from worst to best by LSU students via a SurveyMonkey form.

  1. What do you get when you cross a vampire and a snowman?
    Frostbite

  2. Why did the zombie not go to class?
    He felt rotten

  3. What did the pumpkin say to its carver?
    Cut it out!

  4. Why did the headless horseman go to school?
    To get "a head" in life

  5. Why are skeletons so calm?
    Nothing can get under their skin

  6. Why are vampires bad at art?
    They can only draw blood

  7. How do you know you have been ghosted?
    The poltergeist doesn’t text back

  8. What is it like to be kissed by a vampire?
    It’s a pain in the neck

  9. How do you make a witch itch?
    You take away the W

  10. Why did the skeleton start a fight?
    They had a bone to pick

  11. How do you know if a zombie likes somebody?
    They ask for seconds

  12. Why are ghosts bad at lying?
    You can see right through them

  13. What room will you never find in a ghoul’s house?
    A living room

  14. Why did the zombie become a mortician?
    To put food on the table

  15. How do you know a cemetery is popular?
    People are just dying to get in

  16. Why are vampires terrible at baseball?
    Their bats fly away

  17. Why do skeletons have low self-esteem?
    They have "no body" to love

  18. What happens when pumpkins drink alcohol?
     They get smashed

  19. What happens if you forget to pay your exorcist?
    You get repossessed

  20. What’s a ghoul’s favorite drink?
    Anything with "boos"

Hopefully, these delightful puns were able to lift your “spirits.” Happy Halloween, LSU! 

Jokes from 110 Halloween Jokes That Will Make You Howl with Laughter (rd.com) and 127 Best Halloween Jokes - Puns and One-Liners (countryliving.com)

