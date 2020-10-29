It was a sad day when I came to the realization that COVID-19 will be here for a bit, and Halloween would not be the same. Halloween is on the downlow this year. It's a sad affair, but it's something else to adapt to.
Here are five ways to celebrate Halloween at home:
Baking
There are some ways to still celebrate the spooky holiday. Baked goods will fill any stomach and warm any soul. A dessert overload may be the wave.
Cookies and brownies with Halloween designs is a cool way just to chill out and have some good treats on the holiday.
Movies
Movies are the most classic way to celebrate Halloween. Horror movies with a side of popcorn and baked goods will complete the night. The only fear that should be happening are the jump scares.
You can watch scary or funny Halloween movies. My recommendations have to be "Rosemary's Baby", "Carrie" and "Perfect Blue." These movies scared me, and I usually don't get scared from horror movies. Poorly-made horror movies scare me the most.
"Among Us" Discord Party
If crowded restaurants and bars aren't your thing — and it shouldn't be during a pandemic — create a Zoom party with friends and play "Among Us." You and your friends can either show up in costumes or in pajamas.
It's a great way to bring everyone together, and this can help kill time while at home. You can enjoy some baked goods and spend hours finding out which friend you're going to drop after they convinced everyone you were the impostor.
It's a cool game to play to keep up with the mystery of Halloween.
Vampire Vogue
If you still want to go outside, try out a photoshoot with your costume in different areas around campus. Capture you and your friend eating Chick-Fil-A on the steps of the Union with wacky costumes on.
Figure out which places to go to and let the photoshoot begin. Do silly poses in the amphitheater. There are so many places to go to and show off your costume to the LSU community.
Great pictures and editing will show off the Halloween vibes. Thank me later if you gain more followers and likes.
Pumpkin Traditions
Pumpkins are represented throughout October and November. They're everywhere and they're cheap. There's so much you can do with pumpkins.
A classic way is carving pumpkins but remember to keep the pumpkin guts and seeds for some tasty treats. Roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin pie are so delicious. It wouldn't hurt to try.
Carving pumpkins is a cheap, easy activity to do for Halloween. It can also be a great decoration for about a week. It doesn't matter if the design is good or bad. All that matters is that it's Halloween, and the next day Halloween candy will be half off.