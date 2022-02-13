Heart-shaped chocolates and lollipops aren’t the only hearts that should be on our minds this month. February is National Heart Month, and with Louisiana being fifth in the nation for heart disease-related deaths, we must use this month to spread awareness for cardiovascular health.
LSU basketball star Shareef O’Neal is doing his part to bring awareness to heart health after undergoing open-heart surgery in 2018. He’s releasing an NFT collection later this year, and profits will be donated to the American Heart Association.
“I want heart health to be on people’s minds,” O’Neal said. “After I got my surgery, everyone in my family went to check their hearts. It's something that a lot of people just look past, even though it’s literally what keeps us alive.”
While we can’t all donate thousands of dollars in NFT profit, there are smaller actions that we can take. The AHA conducts annual events and fundraisers in the Baton Rouge Area to raise money and awareness for heart health.
The annual Capital Area Go Red For Women’s Luncheon will take place at The Raising Cane’s River Center on Feb. 15 at 10:30 am. Tens of thousands of women gather for Go Red for Women luncheons across the country each year.
The American Heart Association website states that the luncheon is the “cornerstone of the Go Red for Women movement in local communities. This empowering gathering focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke, sharing stories of people impacted by cardiovascular disease and raises critically needed funds to save more lives.”
You can register for the event here.
The pandemic has been one of the biggest obstacles to heart health as more people report lower physical and emotional wellness. Many people have delayed or avoided seeking medical care. The unhealthy use of alcohol and other substances has been on the rise. All these things can increase the risk of heart disease.
So now, more than ever, should we be focused on raising money and awareness for cardiovascular health.
Kerin Spears, Executive Director of the Capital Area American Heart Association, is committed to ensuring events are taking place in the safest, most enjoyable way possible during our current climate.
“We are committed to ensuring our events continue to be safe, fun and centered around saving and improving the lives of all those living in the U.S,” Spears said.
Funds raised go toward supporting research and front-line health care workers and helping those in our communities disproportionately impacted by coronavirus, heart disease and stroke. Donations also address social inequities and barriers to health care for African Americans and other people of color.
“And we’re making a difference,” Spears said. “The research we’ve funded through the generosity of our donors is helping more and more people survive heart disease and stroke. Our core research programs have launched or furthered the work of many of this country’s brightest researchers.”
This year, the American Heart Association theme for heart month is to Reclaim Your Rhythm. Simply put - AHA is encouraging people to reclaim control of their mental and physical well-being after two difficult years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are ways you can reclaim your rhythm this month:
Doing at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week (or just getting started and working your way there!)
Eating healthy (the AHA's Heart-Check mark can guide you in the grocery store)
Not smoking or vaping
Maintaining a healthy weight
Controlling blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure
Getting regular checkups
Learning Hands-Only CPR
Following COVID-19 safety protocols
Finding ways to relax and ease your mind, such as meditation
Check out the American Heart Association website to find out more on how you can get involved, donate and raise awareness for heart health this month.