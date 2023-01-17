Happy spring semester and welcome back Tigers! On behalf of the Reveille staff, we hope you all had an amazing winter break.

Spring semester is the best semester, filled with exciting and welcoming events the first week of classes. So grab a friend and make your way to some of the events going on made just for you.

If your grades during the fall semester were good, make your spring semester grades even better. Join the Center for Academic Success with the “Impact Your GPA” event to increase your GPA and maintain academic requirements.

The event helps students "reflect on and build time management and learning strategies.” Registration is required using your LSU Zoom account.

Impact Workshop Dates for spring semester and more information can be found here.

You can also stop by your local coffee shop for a wake up and great start to your morning. Starbucks is near Nicholson Drive and Highland Coffees is off of Highland Road, while CC's Coffee is in the Union and the LSU Library.

These are great places to study, grab a baked warm snack and chill before classes start.

In the evenings, visit places such as Red Stick Social or Coffee Call in Baton Rouge for a calm environment to enjoy some hot chocolate and socialize.

Students can also spend their free time in the UREC by attending workout, yoga and pilates classes. Designated areas with instructors will be hosting classes in the studios throughout the day. Morning and evening classes can be found here.

LSU Dining is kicking off this semester with a Welcome Back Dinner Luau featuring a Hawaiian Barbeque menu, fun activities, vibrant music, information on meal plans and chances to win cool prizes.

This special dinner event welcoming back students is taking place January 18 at 4:30 to 8 p.m. at The 5 Dining Hall.

Just because football is over does not mean there are no sporting events. You can support your Tiger Athletes during the spring semester too.

Wednesday, January 18: Men’s Basketball vs. Auburn at 8 p.m.

Thursday, January 19: Women’s Basketball vs Arkansas at 8 p.m.

Friday, January 20: Gymnastics vs. Missouri at 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 21: Men’s Basketball vs. Tennessee at 3 p.m.

Still wondering about the new Popeyes on campus? LSU Dining Hall posted on its Facebook a month ago "It's almost that time!"

LSU's official Twitter account also replied to a tweet saying, "The Popeyes location is on track to open during the spring semester."

Have a great spring semester Tigers!