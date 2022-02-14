With love in the air and winter winding down, Valentine’s Day is upon us. There’s plenty to do in Baton Rouge like going out to eat, drink or even go bowling. But, for those of you who choose to stay indoors, what better way is there to spend the hallmark holiday of love by spending it curled up on your couch watching a movie?
I hope you’re ready to laugh, cry or swoon over these Valentine’s Day picks. So, regardless if you have a Valentine or not, these films are perfect to cuddle up to, spend “me time” with or watch with friends.
- “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)
- “The Before Trilogy” (1995 – 2013)
- “Blue Jay” (2016)
- “Romeo and Juliet” (1996)
- “The Way We Were” (1973)
- “The Princess Bride” (1987)
- “Beginners” (2010)
- “About Time” (2013)
- “Lost in Translation” (2003)
- “Stardust” (2007)
- “Notting Hill” (1999)
- “Pride and Prejudice” (2005)
And, of course, “Valentine’s Day” (2010).