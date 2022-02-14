Valentine’s Day is here. Stores have aisles of heart-shaped chocolates, florists are working overtime and love is in the air. Unfortunately, it is not the only thing in the air. COVID-19 cases are still high in Louisiana, and safely meeting new people in a pandemic is still a struggle for many.
How do you find your special someone when everyone is hiding away and covering their face? You turn to the one place that has all the answers: the internet.
Meeting online has become the most popular way for couples to meet, according to a 2017 survey. More popular than meeting through friends, at school or at bars. In fact, almost half of all 18- to 29-year-olds say they have used a dating app, according to a 2019 study.
But deciding to download an app is only half the battle. The next step is deciding which app is the right match for you.
Hinge
Struggling to find an icebreaker? Hinge provides prompts when setting up your profile to help share facts about yourself and kickstart a conversation with any potential matches. Once users see someone they are interested in, they can comment on a specific prompt or photo to start getting to know each other.
Hinge markets itself as the only dating app “designed to be deleted.” The goal of the app is to help form long term relationships. If you are looking for something more casual, this app might not be the one for you.
Tinder
Tinder is by far the most popular dating app. It is best known for popularizing the swiping mechanic that most apps now use.
Profiles on Tinder are simpler than Bumble and Hinge. Tinder profiles are composed of up to nine photos and a short bio. Users swipe right if they are attracted to the other person and left if they are not. If both people swipe right on each other, they match and can start a conversation.
With its focus on physical attraction, Tinder is the best option for those looking for something casual.
Bumble
Bumble markets itself as a women-friendly app. When two people of the opposite sex match, the woman must message first. This is an attempt to encourage equality and allow women to have more power than they do on other dating apps.
Once the first message is sent, the other user has 24 hours to respond. If there is no response in the first 24 hours, the match disappears.
Bumble uses the swiping feature from Tinder, but also has prompts to add to your profile like Hinge. While Hinge is generally for more serious relationships and Tinder is for more casual relationships, Bumble is a mix of both.
Stay healthy and safe this Valentine's Day by using the dating app of your choice. Who knows? You might just meet your match.