For the first time in history, the LSU Tigers football team will play the Southern University Jaguars. With both universities located only nine miles apart in Baton Rouge, this is predicted to be the game of the year. It is not only a time to celebrate football, but the state of Louisiana and all its people.
Fans are excited for the game, but even more excited for the tailgate events and to see LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland and Southern’s Human Jukebox on the same field during halftime.
Community organizations and LSU students, including TJ Polk, a sports administration major and LSU event curator, have put together a series of entertaining events taking place in Baton Rouge all week.
Monday, Sept. 5
The LSU and SU Student Government Associations are hosting a week long canned food drive to collect items for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Students can drop off canned goods at each college’s student union. The food drive wraps up on Friday, Sept. 9 and the culmination of the good cause competition will occur on game day.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
LSU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council is hosting Wild Out Wednesday on Tower Drive near the Student Union from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Guest DJ’s will and LSU Greeks will be out dressed to impress and represent their organization at a special late-night edition of the NPHC’s monthly Wild Out Wednesday event.
Friday, Sept. 9
LSU Student Government is throwing a kickoff block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the African American Cultural Center on Veterans Street.
“I’m excited for the block party,” Polk said. “It’s going to be an amazing time with food, fun and fellowship.”
Student athletes will make appearances at the block party and local vendors will be with products, leaving room for socialization and a great time.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Saturday, LSU’s official tailgate will begin. With kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, every corner of LSU’s campus will be packed with fans from both teams. Fans plan on getting to campus as early as Thursday evening to secure their spots. The best bet to have a great tailgating experience is to avoid traffic by getting there early and locating your spot before it gets too crowded.
Unity Field, located at the corner Highland Road and South Stadium Drive, will be a happening tailgate location, with food trucks like KOK Wings & Things parking right on campus. The “Bigger Than a Game” tailgate experience will take place at Unity Field from noon until the game’s kickoff at 6:30 p.m. The “Bigger Than a Game” tailgate looks to celebrate the history, culture and traditions of Louisiana’s flagship LSU and Baton Rouge’s premier HBCU Southern.
The Thunderous Theta Kappa chapter of Omega Psi Phi, the historically African American fraternity, is holding several tailgate events at Unity Field. Any Omega Psi Phu event is prefaced with the title “So Whopped.” The So Whopped Battle of the Bayou begins at noon.