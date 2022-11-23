Have you ever been walking around campus and seen a poster for a club and thought it was something you may want to do?

One club that offers an experience to learn something new is the Ballroom Dance Club.

Led by President Paul Mick and Vice President Katherine Bankhead, The Ballroom Dance Club meets routinely once a week on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Vieux Carre room on the third floor of the Student Union.

On occasion, the club will meet on Thursdays if enough people request an extra lesson to learn more about the style of dance being taught.

Mick, an LSU grad student, said the club is a warm, welcoming place for anyone, regardless of age or skill level.

“People don’t realize how easy this is,” Mick said.

Walker Fleming, an LSU alumnus, is the club's dance instructor. He usually helps teach the classes where club members learn a new style of dance, meet new people and listen to fun music.

Fleming has been dancing for eight years, but he stresses that prior knowledge or dance experience is not necessary to join the club.

“So many people at the beginning of the semester will be like, ‘Oh, I’ve never done this before,'” Fleming said.

After experiencing one class, those who attend completely agree. With the support of the instructor and the other members, the intimidation of learning to dance disappears.

The instructor goes through each move to ensure everyone comprehends the steps. After that, club members partner up and practice with each other.

Whether you go alone or in a group, there is always someone to dance with.

The club rotates the dances being taught every two weeks or so. The types of dances offered are narrowed down by the club leaders and then voted on by the club members in a GroupMe. This semester, the club has gone through the Cha Cha, Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango and Swing Dancing.

If anyone is interested in joining the Ballroom Dance Club or would like to learn more about it, there are QR codes at the bottom of the club posters, which are hung up around campus.