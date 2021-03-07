It has been almost a year since the whole world was in lockdown. It felt like everything stopped as COVID-19 ravaged the world. Some people were able to adapt to working at home or deal with taking classes online. For music artists, it was a struggle because all venues were closed.
Bela Peixoto, freshman and mass communication major, was able to find a way to perform. Peixoto, also known as DJ Bela Forever, always had an interest in making music. Her interest started in eighth grade, but she made her first mix in 2017. In 2018 and 2019, she became more interested in being a DJ from listening to different styles of music.
Peixoto credits her inspirations to Murder Club from Toronto and DJ Victor Borge. She also gets inspiration from her brother and his art collective in New Orleans. Peixoto also shared how the Hyperpop scene is special to her.
"I really appreciate and enjoy most of the music in the scene," said Peixoto. "It’s undoubtedly a very queer and trans space which is great because people don’t usually get to see trans and non-binary people making popular music. Visibility is so important. Exposure and excellence."
Peixoto saw how artists were performing online with sets like Open Pit, Club Quarantine and Heav3n. She also mentioned how "Minecraft" festivals became common.
Peixoto received a message from a friend who wanted to create a Zoom show. That Zoom show became known as Rat Fest. Peixoto got together virtually with her online friends and performed for people for the first time.
"This is the kind of stuff people love about the internet," explained Peixoto. "We’re all just like playing around, and we played for an audience of about 25. It was just everyone’s friends and roommates. So cute! I loved Rat Fest. I still DJ and collaborate with them to this day. The most infamous collective of Twitter randoms."
In September, Peixoto put together her first Zoom show. She described it as her worlds colliding because she invited her friends and seasoned people to perform. It was stressful dealing with time zones and the small details needed to put on good show, but Peixoto was mostly concerned about having fun with her music community.
"People who meet in the shows often will make stuff together like Bone Home and Ditch Lily. People love raves, EDM and the EDM community because it is positive vibes, and there’s a lot of love and creative people," said Peixoto.
Peixoto wants to continue to DJ but for a smaller audience. She describes her mixes as a niche but mainly pop music. Peixoto just wants to see people dance and have a good time without the pressure, but she does love a little party vibe.
Peixoto will be in another online festival on March 17 at 5 pm Central. You can get more information about St.Ratrick's Day Festival on Discord.
You can also follow Peixoto on Instagram at @djbelaforever and Twitter at @belatweets2u. Her mixes are also on https://soundcloud.com/belabelabela.