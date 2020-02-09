“I would say as soon as the time went down and the confetti shot off it was like literally living a dream.”
Junior Taylor Brownfield has dreamed of being the drum major for The Golden Band from Tigerland since he was 4 years old. Not only is he now living out his dream, he also gets to say he played this year at the biggest game in college football.
Brownfield is a Music Performance major with a focus in percussion and became drum major after playing symbols in the band his first two years. He grew up with parents who are fans of LSU, who introduced him to the music the band plays from a young age.
He recalls the first time he saw the band in person, coming down the hill, and how he instantly knew he wanted to become a member.
“I was right next to the barricade, small four-year-old Taylor, and I saw the band come down in their uniforms and it was just very eye catching,” Brownfield said. “I thought wow that would be so cool to be that person.”
Now he is that person and quite literally living out his dream.
He was well prepared too, being in band from sixth grade to high school, where he was drum major for two years. He also participated in Drum Corps International for two years before attending the university.
Being in the band was his dream, and the university itself has also lived up to drum majors’ expectations. Getting to attend a prestigious music school and meet people from our diverse student body has been also been a highlight for Brownfield.
Living out his dream Brownfield has come to love marching down from the hill and playing pre-game for thousands of tiger fans, where he first fell in love with his current position and the tiger band.
“To really just get to create such a high energy atmosphere for all the fans right off the bat before the football team comes out is just an experience that can’t be described in words,” Brownfield said.
Brownfield expressed the gratitude he and his bandmates have for the experiences they have and continue to make.
The national championship game was indescribable for the musician, and even though there can be pressure being in one of the best bands in the country, Brownfield is just trying to enjoy the ride and have fun representing LSU.
“Not everyone gets this chance and it’s been eight years since LSU has been to a national championship, so that’s been eight years of tiger band members who haven’t got to experience what we just experienced, and to even win on top of that,” Brownfield said.
Brownfield has one more year to continue to live out his childhood dream while working toward his future. He wishes to continue to great legacy of the band while focusing on building connections.
“I think the biggest thing in the band is just the relationships you make with the people around you, and that’s what’s going to last longer than being in the uniform and playing those famous four notes,” Brownfield said.
“So, really just being able to have a friendly environment and then create a culture of friendship that band members can be a part of, I would say that’s probably the biggest thing next year along with the great shows and the great atmosphere of being in Tiger Stadium.”